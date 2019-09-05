DANVILLE — The daughter of a 42-year-old Hoopeston man who died while in custody at the Vermilion County Jail has filed a lawsuit alleging correctional officers used excessive force and later denied him medical attention.

Peoria-based attorney Louis Meyer filed the wrongful-death lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of Bayleah Moore, the daughter of Jamie E. Moore, who was found dead in a cell at the jail on Aug. 1, 2018.

The nine-count lawsuit brings allegations against the Vermilion County government, Sheriff Pat Hartshorn and six deputy correctional officers.

Mr. Moore’s death was investigated by Illinois State Police, whose reports and evidence — including autopsy results and a video of the altercation between Mr. Moore and corrections officers — were reviewed by Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

Lacy announced in December that she’d concluded the use of force by officers was not excessive and had no connection to Mr. Moore’s death several hours later.

Lacy also said an autopsy performed by Dr. Amanda Youmans on Aug. 2 determined that Mr. Moore suffered “superficial blunt force injuries” to his body and had “severe coronary disease and a pathologically enlarged heart, both causing great susceptibility to a fatal cardia arrhythmia.” The coroner determined his death was attributed to coronary artery atherosclerosis, Lacy said.

But the lawsuit alleges excessive force by officers and an indifference to his medical needs, especially considering his known heart issues and the fact that he was tased.

According to the complaint, a backed-up sewer line at the jail on Aug. 1 led officers to relocate some inmates, including Mr. Moore. The lawsuit alleges that corrections officers battered Mr. Moore as they attempted to move him, striking him in the face multiple times and tasing him.

He was bleeding from the head, the lawsuit states, when he was placed in an isolation cell where officers did not get him any medical attention. Within a few hours, he was found dead, according to the suit.

Lacy stated in December that two corrections officers were attempting to move Mr. Moore from one cell block to another when he became combative, striking one officer in the face and actively resisting.

The lawsuit lists six corrections officers, and states that they were all aware that Mr. Moore “had a prior heart condition, as he was previously taken to an outside hospital for chest pains and elevated blood pressure.” They allegedly acted with a conscious disregard and deliberate indifference to Mr. Moore’s rights and serious medical needs, including his heart condition after being tased, the suit states.

It goes on to say that the sheriff’s department has practices, policies and customs in the jail of arbitrary use of excessive force; fails to deter deputies from “misconduct alleged in this complaint” due to a lack of discipline for misconduct and defective investigations; fails to provide proper medical attention for inmates; and fails to train deputies to know how to handle inmates with known heart conditions.

The lawsuit asks the court for a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages, as well as costs and any other relief the court deems just.

According to court records, Mr. Moore was charged in April 2018 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery to an individual known to be pregnant.

The court remanded Mr. Moore to the custody of the sheriff, set his bond at $75,000, and ordered him not to be released on bail until a Bischof assessment and hearing were held.

The Cindy Bischof Law is designed to help protect victims of domestic violence, including requiring those who violate an order of protection to wear GPS monitoring devices. It was named after Ms. Bischof, an Arlington Heights resident who was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend in 2008.

After a Bischof hearing was held in Mr. Moore’s case in April 2018, the court ordered him to wear GPS monitoring equipment at all times upon release. But he never posted bail to be released. The court denied at least one request for his bond to be lowered, according to court documents.