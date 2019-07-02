URBANA — A 14-year-old Champaign boy who admitted setting fire to a garbage tote, resulting in heavy damage to a Campustown apartment building last month, is set to be sentenced next week.
The teen pleaded guilty Monday to residential arson before Judge Tom Difanis, who set his sentencing hearing for July 12.
In exchange for the plea to that Class 1 felony count, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz agreed to dismiss a more serious charge of aggravated arson and another count of aggravated battery stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred about two hours later at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave.,C.
The arson happened at the apartment building at 509 E. Green St., C, owned by Bankier Apartments.
Just before midnight June 8, a resident saw fire at the back of the building.
It was started in a two-wheel garbage tote and spread to a bank of electrical meters, heavily damaging those.
The fire, while mostly contained to the outside of the building, meant that there was no power to the building and residents had to be relocated while the repairs were done.
A Bankier employee estimated the cost for those repairs in the tens of thousands of dollars.
The teen’s 15-year-old co-defendant was also in court Monday, but his case was continued to July 8.