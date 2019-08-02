URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a gun even though he’s not allowed to has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Lawrence P. Lewis, 26, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, was arraigned Monday on that Class X felony as well as a second felony count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
A Champaign police report said that officers were sent to a home in the 600 block of East Eureka Street about 1 a.m. Sunday for a fight.
An officer saw six to eight young men standing outside and Lewis was among them, holding a gun.
As the officer waited for more officers to arrive for backup, he saw Lewis walk behind a car and bend down. Police later found a loaded .45-caliber gun behind that vehicle where Lewis had bent down.
Court records show Lewis has several prior convictions for weapons and drug offenses as well as domestic battery. The previous felonies preclude him from owning a gun.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Lewis faces six to 30 years in prison.
Lewis posted bond and was released from jail earlier in the week. Judge John Kennedy told him to be back in court Sept. 3.