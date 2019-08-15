URBANA — One of two teens involved in a brief pursuit Wednesday evening in Urbana was arrested after police discovered the car he was in was stolen and that there was a stolen gun in it.
Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said an alert resident of the 1800 block of Larch Place called police about 6:50 p.m. to report a suspicious car and two young men walking between houses.
Police spotted a brown Chevrolet Impala with two males in it and after running a check of the license, learned that the car had been reported stolen from Champaign.
Police put on their overhead lights in an attempt to stop it, but the driver did not stop, taking a speedy route north and west before eventually crashing the car into a tree at the T-intersection of Washington Street and Busey Avenue, just east of Lincoln Avenue.
The driver got out and ran and has not been found, Surles said. Police caught the 17-year-old passenger from Champaign, arrested him and took him to the Juvenile Detention Center.
The stolen gun was found in the back seat, said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who filed a petition to revoke the probation the teen was on for a 2015 robbery adjudication from Champaign County.
The youth was also on parole, she said, after having served juvenile prison sentences for crimes from 2015, 2016 and 2017 in Champaign, Saline, Macon and Moultrie counties for robbery, aggravated battery, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery, respectively.