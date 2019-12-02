CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 10-year-old boy with life-threatening wounds.
Police say the boy remains in critical condition at a local hospital after he was struck by gunfire twice while inside a home in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive.
The preliminary investigation indicates multiple rounds were fired into the residence from the outside, ultimately striking and critically injuring the juvenile.
Multiple shell casings were recovered from outside the residence. While the investigation remains in its early stages, police do not believe the juvenile was the intended target of the shooting.