URBANA — A Champaign teen who was locked up in the Juvenile Detention Center on a shooting-related charge was returned to juvenile prison Monday after being charged with allegedly attacking two detention-center employees last week.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she intends to ask Judge Tom Difanis to use his discretion to transfer all the teen’s cases to adult court. An Aug. 8 hearing has been set for the request.
The 17-year-old was being held for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle following his arrest last month for allegedly firing shots on June 17 that hit an occupied apartment in the 1000 block of Smith Road in Urbana.
No one was injured, but five people were inside the apartment when shots were fired into it from a passing car.
Rietz said on Friday, a detention-center officer was moving the teen from one area of the center to another when the teen allegedly began punching the officer.
A second officer came to help and the teen allegedly punched him as well.
One officer sustained a broken nose while the other received a chipped tooth.
Both men had cuts to their faces that required stitches, Rietz said.
She filed additional counts of aggravated battery against the teen for the Friday attack.
She also filed a notice to proceed against him as a habitual juvenile offender, which could result in the teen being held longer in juvenile prison if he is convicted of his crimes, Rietz said.
Because he was on parole for another juvenile adjudication, the youth was sent back to juvenile prison to await the resolution of all his charges.
Meantime, a co-defendant in the Smith Road shooting pleaded guilty Monday in a different case of burglary to motor vehicle before Judge Heidi Ladd.
In return for his guilty plea, the charges stemming from the Smith Road shooting were dismissed.
Ladd set his sentencing for Aug. 8.