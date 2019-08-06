DANVILLE — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday afternoon on Poland Road east of Danville along the Indiana border.
A report from state police said about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives, was driving on Poland when she failed to yield while turning north at the rural intersection with Stateline Road. She was hit on the driver’s side by vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Covington, Ind., who had a passenger who was also from Covington.
Police said the crash pushed the woman’s car into the ditch, while the man’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road. They said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two men in the other vehicle were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Vermilion County coroner will release the name of the deceased woman once relatives have been notified, police said.