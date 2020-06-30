This just in from the U.S. Census Bureau: The country is getting older, Illinois is getting smaller and big cities are getting more diverse. While we await December’s release of official census numbers, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO
dug into a new batch of county estimates from the bureau to find out what they revealed about our area.
BIGGEST MOVERS
Piatt, which went into last decade as the 67th-largest of Illinois’ 102 counties, is now No. 65. Ford fell one rung, from 80th to 79th. Holding their ground: Champaign at No. 10, Vermilion at No. 21 and Douglas at No. 58.
Ford 14,081 12,961 -7.9%
Vermilion 81,640 75,758 -7.2%
Champaign 201,546 209,689 +4.0%
Douglas 19,983 19,465 -2.6%
Piatt 16,709 16,344 -2.2%
SUPER SENIORS
Nationally, no age group could match the growth spurt of the 65-and-older crowd, which is up by more than a third (34.2%) since 2019. That age group also represents a bigger percentage of area county populations than it did in 2010:
County 2010 Now
Piatt 16.2% 19.8%
Vermilion 16.3% 19.8%
Ford 18.8% 19.2%
Douglas 15.9% 18.3%
Champaign 10.0% 13.3%
MOST MATURE
The median age rose from 37.2 in 2010 to 38.4 in 2019, with 57.3% of 3,142 U.S. counties landing in the 40-49.9 category:
County 2010 Now
Champaign 28.9 30.6
Piatt 42.6 42.8
Ford 42.4 42.0
Vermilion 39.8 41.0
Douglas 38.3 39.3
MOST DIVERSE
Since 2010, America’s population has become 29.3 percent more Asian, 20.0 percent more Hispanic and 11.6% more African American. The current totals by county:
County Black Hispanic Asian
Champaign 13.3% 5.8% 10.7%
Vermilion 14.0% 4.9% 0.9%
Douglas 0.5% 7.2% 0.7%
Ford 1.1% 3.2% 0.5%
Piatt 0.5% 1.3% 0.5%
At 50.9 percent, women outnumber men in Illinois. The same holds true around the area:
County 2010 Now
Ford 51.2% 50.6%
Piatt 50.5% 50.4%
Vermilion 50.4% 50.2%
Douglas 50.7% 50.3%
Champaign 50.1% 50.3%