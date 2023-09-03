CHAMPAIGN — The champs are back.
A little more gray. Maybe a step or two slower. But still brimming with confidence like they were while running the Big Ten table in 1983.
Nine and 0. Beating every other league team. That would take a 13-game schedule in 2023. Back then, the Big Ten actually had 10 schools. A novel idea.
Mike White’s Big Ten champions were honored Saturday night at Memorial Stadium during halftime of the Illinois-Toledo game. It was a capper to a banner reunion weekend and the first time many of them had seen each other since their glory days.
As White and others pointed out, the 1983 team featured a collection of players from across the country. Near and far. City and country. It worked.
During two months of a magical season — from Sept. 18 to Nov. 19 — they were perfect. Ten opponents in a row came up short. Certainly the best run in program history (no offense, Galloping Ghost).
The 1983 Illini beat teams ranked Nos. 4, 6, 8 and 19. They call that a gauntlet, one that Illinois survived.
They supported each other, then and now. Watching them interact this weekend, you realize they are still a team. With different roles.
The Hall of FamerIt takes awhile to recite all of the times David Williams has been enshrined. College Football. Illinois Athletics. Canadian Football League. His California high school. There are a lot of plaques with Williams’ name on it.
Now living in California, Williams hosts a charity golf event in C-U. This year’s was Friday at the UI Orange Course in Savoy. Excellent timing by Williams, who was always in the right place during his playing days, setting unbreakable school record for yards and receptions.
The get-togethers started Thursday night.
“We laughed until 2 in the morning,” Williams said. “It was so cool.”
The success of the 1983 team was a surprise to many. Including some of the Illini. They entered the season unranked and projected to finish in the middle of the Big Ten standings. Or worse.
“We had no idea,” Williams said. “Anybody who tells you they knew we were going to be good is lying.”
The opinion didn’t change after Illinois dropped the opener at Missouri 28-18.
The “we’re good” moment came in the fourth game when Illinois skunked No. 4 Iowa 33-0 at Memorial Stadium.
“Then we started knocking them off,” Williams said. “You guys (reporters) would tell us we were good before we actually knew we were good.”
Looking back 40 years later, Williams is amazed at what the team accomplished.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “You didn’t know how special it was at the time. We knew we got to go to the Rose Bowl and we were champs, but that stat (9-0) stood the test of time. And with 25 teams in the conference, that’s going to be forever. There’s no way you’re going to be able to play everybody.
“Awesome. Nobody can take that away from us.”
The only game they weren’t good came in the Rose Bowl, where UCLA blitzed the Big Ten champion 45-9.
What happened?
“I remember I was stretching on the field with (linebacker Moe Bias) and I said ‘Moe, I am freaking exhausted,’” Williams said. “I don’t know.”
He credits UCLA, too, which was led by Rick Neuheisel.
“They were better than their record,” Williams said. “They lined us up and they outcoached us and they outplayed us.”
The quiet leaderJack Trudeau came to Illinois in the early 1980s from California. He was a sophomore starter in 1983, surrounded by veterans.
One of the best quarterbacks in school history, he ran White’s offense for three seasons before playing in the NFL for a decade.
Trudeau is always happy to return to campus. He will need to be back later in the season when he goes into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I enjoy being here,” Trudeau said. “I enjoy being around the fans and the guys. It’s a lot of fun rehashing all the old memories.”
Why was the 1983 team so successful?
“We did a good job being ready to play every week,” Trudeau said. “We got it done. That’s what it came down to.”
For Trudeau, the win against Iowa signaled good times ahead.
“We showed them we were going to be tough,” Trudeau said.
Like his teammates, Trudeau looks to the perfect Big Ten season as a point of pride.
“Very special,” he said.
Trudeau experienced another career milestone when Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman called to tell him he had been selected for the Hall of Fame.
“I was sitting on my couch in Arizona and the phone rang and I saw the name ‘Josh,’” Trudeau said. “I have a buddy in California named Josh, so I started teasing him about being in California and Josh (Whitman) was like, ‘I’m an Illinois guy.’”
They straightened out the misunderstanding.
“It was a special call,” Trudeau said. “Very cool.”
Recently, Trudeau has been dealing with health challenges. He suffered a stroke a year and a half ago and is recovering.
“My left side is a little bit lost,” Trudeau said. “My memories are a little bit tough. I’m happy to be still kicking.”
Of course, his teammates are thrilled to see him.
When Trudeau was playing for the Indianapolis Colts, fellow former Illini Craig Swoope joined the team. Initially, Swoope stayed in a hotel until Trudeau got involved.
“He invited me to his house,” Swoope said. “That meant a lot to me. Great guy. Love him always.”
The defensive stopperIn the early 1980s. Swoope came from Florida to play for White. He became a four-year starter, earning multiple All-Big Ten honors. He was a second-team All-American in 1983.
The most important wins that season, at least for the fans, were at home against Ohio State and Michigan.
What sticks out for Swoope from those games?
“The crowd,” he said.
And the chance for redemption.
“It was great beating those teams,” Swoope said. “We always got close. We couldn’t quite get there. That year, we finally got over the hump.”
The 9-0 Big Ten record brings a smile.
“We’re in history for life,” Swoope said. “I’m part of something they can never take away. Proud to be a part of a bunch of great teammates I had. Great coaches. Just all around great support.”
For Swoope, the early sign of the team’s ability came in a win against Michigan State.
“They had just beaten Notre Dame the week before,” he said. “When we went into East Lansing and beat them, we started believing in ourselves.”
The 1983 team has a reputation for enjoying its time on campus.
“We did have a lot of fun,” Swoope said. “We loved each other. We hung out with each other off the field.”
Living in Florida, Swoope still follows the team. He likes what he sees from Bret Bielema’s squad.
“I bleed Orange and Blue,” Swoope said. “I think he’s headed in the right direction. They’ve got something good going on.”
The musicianFormer Illini receiver/returner Don Passmore points to White for the team’s self-confidence.
“We believed in ourselves. We believed anything was possible,” Passmore said.
The week before the team beat Ohio State, it went on the road and won a close game at Wisconsin. That pushed the overall record to 4-1, setting up the first of two showdowns with the Big Two.
Late in the game against the Buckeyes, Passmore went back to return a punt. At that point in his career, he had never called for a fair catch.
This time he did.
“I was not going to fumble the ball or catch it and be hit,” Passmore said. “Then, I’d be the goat in a bad way for Illinois not going to the Rose Bowl.
“As I ran off the field, Coach White said, ‘Passy, you better had called a fair catch.’”
Passmore said the players got along from the moment they arrived on campus.
“We set a new agenda,” he said. “There were no color barriers. No, ‘You’re from this part of the country’ barrier. We were a family. We were all about team. We all loved everyone.”
Passmore is now living in the Phoenix area, where he is a sales rep.
That’s his day job. He is also a talented musician with all sorts of records to his credit. He goes by Don Carlos.
The backupDarrin Brown was a sophomore on the 1983 team. He played high school football in Gary, Ind., before joining White’s team.
Good timing.
“The group of guys we had, the coaching staff we had, we just knew something was going to happen special,” he said. “From the very first day of training camp, we were bought in.”
Playing everybody in the Big Ten helped with the motivation.
The best moment for Brown was the comeback win against Ohio State. Thomas Rooks scored the game-winner, cutting back after seeming to be heading out of bounds.
“When he made that sharp left turn, it was like, ‘Oh my goodness. This is happening,’” Brown recalled. “If we don’t win that game we don’t go to the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl was the prize. But the gift was beating Ohio State.”
The players were aware of what it meant to the school and to the program, which hadn’t qualified for the Rose Bowl in 20 years.
“Everywhere we went, there was a great amount of appreciation,” Brown said. “It was a great thing to be a kid and a student on this campus at that time.”
Brown values the closeness of the Big Ten champs.
“Our fraternity was our football team,” said Brown, who now lives in Florida and works as a general contractor, owning the company. “A hundred guys coming from all different backgrounds. We had fun. We all knew where we were going.”