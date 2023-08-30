CHAMPAIGN — Can two (Reggie Love III and Josh McCray) equal one (Chase Brown)?
The Illinois football coaches sure hope so. And they are about to find out.
Love, a junior, and McCray, a sophomore, are the designated replacements at running back for Brown, one of the best in school history.
Brown is now competing for playing time with the Cincinnati Bengals. He leaves the running back position to Love and McCray, plus redshirt freshman Aidan Laughery, a former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout, and first-year freshman Kaden Feagin, a Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond alum.
Good friends Love and McCray met with the media Tuesday morning after practice. If they are nervous ahead of Saturday night’s season opener for the Illini against Toledo at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, it didn’t show.
The backs are at ease talking to reporters. They joked about each other’s abilities in video games. (Both claim to be the best.)
Mostly, they are eager to get on the field.
“We’ve been working all spring, all summer for this moment.” Love said. “It’s just great to know it’s around the corner.”
They have tasted success on the college field. As a freshman in 2021, McCray shared time with 1,000-yard rusher Brown, finishing with 549 yards. He had two 100-yard games, with a career-best 156 at Purdue. Some thought McCray could be the rushing leader in 2022, but an early injury cost him most of the season.
Healthy and rested, he wants to return to his freshman form. Or better.
With McCray out for the bulk of last season, Love served as Brown’s primary backup.
He had a career-high 85 yards in the regular-season finale at Northwestern. When Brown decided to sit out the ReliaQuest Bowl, Love got the start. He ran 12 times for 52 yards in the bowl-game loss to Mississippi State in Tampa, Fla.
Time on the field in the bowl added to Love’s confidence.
“That was my first time playing from start to finish,” Love said. “Just knowing the true speed and the true feel of the game, knowing my body, how many reps I could take, that was the biggest thing and seeing things I need to work on going into this year.”
Love and McCray learned from watching Brown, who worked long hours on his game.
They stay in contact.
“I talk to Chase a lot. Just getting tips. He texted me out of the blue one day and gave me a tip about some equipment, a different thing to wear that feels better,” Love said. “That’s like a big brother to me. When I came in, he took me under his wings.”
Split duties
Based on what Illinois coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. have been saying, there won’t be one primary running back like in 2022.
The plan is to have Love and McCray split the carries and the workload in an offense that values balance.
“It takes more than one guy to get the job done,” Love said. “We both complement each other real well. Both of us worked for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what we do out there.”
“We really just feed off each other,” McCray said. “We make sure our energy is always there.”
It helps that they are friends.
“Reggie has been my A one, Day One guy since I came in my freshman year,” McCray said.
“We’ve got our own nicknames for each other,” Love said. “That’s my brother. We spend a lot of time (together) off the field.”
Bielema’s history with running backs lets Love and McCray know the coach likes to keep more than one busy. Bielema had multiple 1,000-yard rushers at Wisconsin.
It is a blueprint for what he wants to do at Illinois.
“We’re not going to lean on one guy,” Love said. “We’re going to lean on the hot hand. That’s the way it should be.”
Both said splitting time will keep them fresh. Not only during the game at hand, but later in the season.
“You won’t have too many overly beat up bodies,” Love said.
Under new management
Former running backs coach Cory Patterson is now at Purdue and was replaced by Thad Ward.
Love knew all about Ward before his hiring was announced. Ward had the same position on Lovie Smith’s staff and helped recruit Love to Illinois.
“It could have been different, playing for a guy I didn’t know,” Love said. “It just made it a lot easier Coach Ward coming back in. Full circle moment.”
McCray wasn’t familiar with Ward, but has quickly gotten to know the coach.
“He said he’s not looking at anybody’s film,” McCray said. “You’ve got to prove to him while you are here.”
Ward is working with awards candidates. Both Love and McCray are on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back.
McCray isn’t patting himself on the back. Brown was a finalist in 2022, losing out to Texas star Bijan Robinson.
“Like Coach B. said, ‘That’s really just a wish list.’ At the end of the day, you’ve got to get out there and prove to them why they put you on there,’” McCray said.