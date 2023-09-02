Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen.
Among the best parts of Friday's David Williams Foundation golf outing in Savoy, and there were plenty, was witnessing players reconnecting with old friends.
Quarterback Jack Trudeau and defensive back Craig Swoope. two of the stars of the 1983 Big Ten champs, first met at Illinois in the 1980s; They continued their relationship in the NFL. when they both played for the Indianapolis Colts.
The observation I heard over and over Friday at the UI golf courses is that the players picked up as if no time had passed. It's a bond that seems unique to sports in general and football in particular.
The Illini went on quite a ride 40 years ago. Not many outsiders were expecting Mike White's '83 team to end a 20-year Big Ten title drought at Illinois. But it happened wth the help of the players who came to Champaign-Urbana as strangers and left as family.
Saturday's tribute to the team figures to bring loud and long round of applause. Well-deserved. Great to see the guys from '83 back in town and hope they return again soon.