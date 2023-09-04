Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
If there is a more dramatic play in sports than the last-second, game-winning field goal, I'm not sure what it is.
In three-plus decades covering Illinois football, I have seen kickers hit multiple walk-offs. Both for and against Illinois.
The noise is so much different. On Saturday night, when Caleb Griffin connected on his game-winner, there was a roar they must have heard in Tolono.
When the opponent hits the winning kick, it goes from roar to dead silence. The opposite of what happened Saturday.
In the past, I usually got behind the goal posts where the kick is going. It allows me to both see if it is good and follow the reaction from the team and the fans. I could been hit by the ball at times if not for those sturdy nets. Good invention.
I remember two game winning kicks like they happened yesterday. Both were in 1990, one against eventual national champion Colorado and one against Michigan State.
Both were hit by Doug Higgins, who remains fourth on the school's career kick scoring chart.
If you watch TV replays of the winning kicks, I think you might see me. I'm the dork wearing the tie. Maybe a sports jacket too.
On Saturday, I stayed closer to the corner of the end zone for a quick sprint to the interview room,