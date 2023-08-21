The official announcement won't be made until late Monday morning. But Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison figures to have a reason to celebrate.
When The Associated Press releases its preseason All-American team, Illini star Johnny Newton will likely be on it. Either the first or second squad,
That idea puts a smile on the face of third-year coach Jamison.
"It's tremendous recognition for the players themselves,' Jamison said. "I think it's also for our program. I think it's great for their families and for them. To get more eyes for them as individuals, but also for the rest of the team.
"Guys that may not be noticed, they're going to have breakout years, Think about Devon Witherspoon. Nobody knew about him prior to the year."
This will likely be the final season at Illinois for both Newton and running mate Keith Randolph. They have another year of eligibility but seem destined for the NFL draft in 2024.
Jamison isn't looking that far ahead.
"I'm just focused on right now," he said. "I haven't thought about what that room will be lke without them. I'm focusing on developing the younger guys."
One of the curent backups might emerge as the next Newton or Randolph. That is the quest for the coaching staff.