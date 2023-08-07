Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
I heard from one of my favorite former Illinois football players Saturday night: standout safety Bobby Jackson.
A leader of the 2001 Big Ten championship team and a four-year starter for Ron Turner, Jackson is living in Nebraska where he works as a supervisor at Mutual of Omaha, running a team of agents. His wife Chequetta, a former Illini track athlete, is an Omaha native.
The Jacksons have strong ties to the Big Ten. Bobby and younger brother Marc played in the conference at Illinois. Their beloved late father Robert was an Illinois assistant coach for Turner.
Now, another Jackson is on the way to the Big Ten. By way of expansion. Bobby's oldest Devon Jackson is a redshirt freshman linebacker at Oregon. Needless to say, Bobby and his family cheered the news that the Ducks will be joing the Big Ten in 2024. Heck, maybe the new schedule will send Oregon to Nebraska, giving the Jackson family one short trip.
Highly recruited out of Omaha Burke High School, Devon Jackson had endless Power Five offers, including Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
He picked the Ducks and played five games in 2022 while maintaining his redshirt.
No. 26 is in line to become a multiyear starter at Oregon. Proud Bobby says Devon is bigger, stronger and faster than he was as a player. Uncle Marc too.
Oregon opens the season Sept. 2 at home against Portland State. The Ducks are No. 9 in my preseason Top 25 and among the favorites to win the likely final season of the Pac-12.