When I told the tale of my first college football game a week or so ago, I asked readers to send me their own memories.
A bunch came back. (And feel free to keep sending them to me at asmussen@news-gazette,com). I'm planing to share them in the coming weeks.
One of the best stories came from inside The News-Gazette.
Ace reporter Dave Hinton, who has been a journalist for 45 years, recalled his trip to Memorial Stadium.
Hinton and friend Dale Eddings rode to the game with Dale's Dad, who was a University of Illinois police officer.
It was Oct. 21, 1967 and the Illini hosted Notre Dame that day. The Irish drew a crowd. There were 71,227 at the game,the largest turnout of the season. Notre Dame rolled 47-7 against Jim Valek's team.
"That started my life-long dislike of the Irish," Hinton said. "Former Chicago Tribune writer Bernie Lincicome put it best when he wrote that watching Notre Dame lose brings about as much satisfaction as passing a Bentley on the side of the road with its hood up."
Notre Dame beat Illinois again in '68, this time 58-8 at South Bend. That was the last time the teams played despite being 194 miles apart. Perhaps, they need to meet again.
Despite the lopsided loss, Hinton wasn't done with the local team. Not even close.
"I grew up and came to appreciate Illinois football," Hinton said. "At my next game (in 1975), I took my brother to watch the Illini beat Minnesota (42-23), quarterbacked by Tony Dungy. Yes, that Tony Dungy."
Before playing in the secondary in the NFL, future Super Bowl winning coach Dungy starred at Minnesota. His backup quarterback that day was future Bears head coach Marc Trestman. Small world.