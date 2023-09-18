Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
Hats off to former Illinois assistant coach Alex Golesh, who is in his first year in charge at South Florida.
After a rough start against Western Kentucky in his debut (a 41-24 loss), Golesh picked up his first career win against Florida A&M on Sept. 9.
On Saturday, Golesh almost pulled off a doozy. His Bulls pushed Alabama late into the game before losing 17-3. Not that Golesh is looking for any moral victories, but the close game dropped the Crimson Tide out of the Top 10 for the first time in eight weeks.
South Florida jumps into conference games this week with a winnable American game against Rice. A trip to Navy comes next.
The schedule in manageable, including a matchup with Saturday's Illinois opponent Florida Atlantic later in the season.
USF doesn't play American toughies Tulane or SMU.
Golesh was at Illinois for four years during the Tim Beckman/Bill Cubit era. After leaving Illinois, he worked for Matt Campbell at Iowa State and Josh Heupel at UCF and Tennessee.
His stellar work with the Volunteers, who were a top offensive team in 2022, landed him the gig in Tampa.