Yes, the thought jumped in my head for a second: Put Texas at the top of my Associated Press ballot.
It would have not been wrong. The Longhorns have the most impressive victory of the season to this point. Will Saturday's win at Alabama carry the same weight in two months? Maybe. Probably. Only time will tell.
But bumping two-tine defending champion Georgia isn't a move I am ready to make just yet.
Seven of my cohorts have a team other than Georgia at No. 1. And that is great. A wide range of opinions makes the poll better.
Georgia has blown past inferior opponents Tennessee-Martin and Ball State by a combined 93-10.
If South Carolina hangs with the Bulldogs this weekend in Athens, then dropping Georgia behind Texas is again under consideration.
In my opinion, Georgia faces only two challenges until the SEC title game: against Mississippi on Nov. 11 and at Tennessee on Nov. 18.
The Texas schedule is more difficult, especially with the game at Alabama.
If both schools go 13-0, I'd give Texas an edge going into the College Football Playoffs, though at that point Georgia would have likely knocked off Alabama too. Just not in Tuscaloosa.
It is a lot of fun to write about and talk about and argue about.