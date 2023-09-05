Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Press Top 25 this week. (The full poll will be released Tuesday morning):
TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Michigan 2
3. Alabama 3
4. Florida State 7
5. Southern California 4
6. Penn State 5
7. Ohio State 6
8. Oregon 9
9. Notre Dame 10
10. Utah 13
11. Washington 11
12. Texas 14
13. Tennessee 15
14. Texas A&M 16
15. Oregon State 18
16. Duke --
17. Colorado --
18. LSU 8
19. Clemson 12
20. North Carolina 23
21. Kansas State 24
22. Tulane 21
23. Wisconsin 19
24. Oklahoma 22
25. Mississippi 25
Two huge surprises in my first regular-season vote. Obviously, Colorado, which won at previously ranked TCU. Deion Sanders has it going on in Boulder.
And how about Duke, which dominated Clemson at home Monday night.The Blue Devils are for real.Sure glad I didn't send my ballot in early.
Sorry, Iowa, but after a so-so opener against Utah State at home, you had to go. Beat Iowa State this weekend the Hawkeyes will likely return.