Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
Hopefully, you have read the story that appeared on Tuesday's News-Gazette front page about Gifford's Joey Tatar.
The longtime Illinois fan received season tickets as part of a program set up by Bret Bielema and his wife Jen. It is an excellent way for the Bielemas to give back to the community.
Part of Tatar's story that I should have written about more is the room he has at home dedicated to Illinois sports. Including ticket stubs, posters, footballs, you name it. He's even got a News-Gazette cover from the 2007 Illinois win at Ohio State, with my byline at the top. I'm honored.
Now my request: Tell me about your Illini rooms at home. How long have you had it? What's your most prized possession and anything else you want to tell me.
And please include a photo, preferably with you in it.
Email me at asmussen@news-gazette.com. I will publish some of your responses.
Thanks and as the state trooper in Oklahoma once told me after ticketing me for going way too fast "Have a courteous day."