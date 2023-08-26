Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Hopefully, you have seen the lists of the best in college football in the sports sections the last two weeks. What I called the Nifty 50.
The third and final installment comes this weekend with the naming of the best stadiums. Yes, the one in Champaign-Urbana is high on the list. Please let me know what you think after it appears.
If I was going to do another Top 50 for this season, it would be the best coaches.
Well, the smart folks at The Athletic beat me to it. Specifically, Bruce Feldman and Chris Vannani grouped the coaches in different tiers. Except for the first-year coaches, who weren't included.
No surprise Alabama coach Nick Saban has his own tier. Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are next.
There are eight tiers overall. Where does Illinois coach Bret Bielema land? In tier four, which includes NC State's Dave Doeren, Mississippi's Lane Kiffin, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi, Florida's Billy Napier and Fresno State's Jeff Tedford. It is an accomplished group that lacks CFP berths.
The authors promise the guys in the fourth tier hve a chance to move up in next year's rankings.