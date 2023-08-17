Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Bob Asmusssen
Third-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema has seen major improvement in the receivers since he first arrived.
"Pat (Bryant) was part of that class before I got here," Bielema said. "He's an incredibly talented player. Very gifted. When I meet with NFL scouts, he's a guy that I say 'Listen, I think he's going to come back. But if he had a big year, this is someone by rule that is NFL eligible.' "
There are others drawing praise. Like leading returning receiver Isaiah Williams.
"He's playing the best football he's ever played," Bielema said. "I think he was a good player a year ago. I think he's playing at an exceptionally high level. Super intelligent. But the best thing about Isaiah is his approach, his demeanor."
Williams talked to the team Tuesday night about his experience during a summer mission in Africa. He went with teammates Tip Reiman and Kenenna Odeluga.
"I think it really touched their soul, their heart in a variety of different ways," Bielema said.
The current group is the best of Bielema's tenure.
"By far, the top eight receivers that we have are at a different level than we've had," he said,