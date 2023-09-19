Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
He doesn't let us watch much of his team's practice and is closed-lip about the depth chart.
But I am starting to get the idea that third-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema maybe even likes the media. Or at least tolerates us.
Bielema spent a comfortable 20 minutes talking to reporters Monday in the Memorial Stadiuum press box. There were a wide range of topics, including quarterback Luke Altmyer, the running game and the stellar play of defensive star Johnny Newton.
Mondays are busy for Bielema and the media. He is prepping for the next opponent while the players have the day off. The media goes back to back to back with coordinators Barry Lunney Jr., Aaron Henry and then Bielema.
After his time at the microphone was finished, the coach rode down the elevator with several reporters.
He was carrying his lunch, which included cauliflower, one of Bielema's favorites. Growing up, the Bielema kids got to select the menu for their birthday dinners. His was always meatloaf and cauliflower. Put that on the list of things you don't expect to hear on an elevator.
For the record, my birthday meal is almost always pizza. And lima beans (yes, I actually like them).