Dabo Swinney
Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers dropped a bunch on Bob Asmussen's AP Top 25 ballot after Monday's loss at Duke.

 Tribune News Service

Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Press Top 25 this week. (The full poll will be released Tuesday morning):

TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 1

2. Michigan 2

3. Alabama 3

4. Florida State 7

5. Southern California 4

6. Penn State 5

7. Ohio State 6

8. Oregon 9

9. Notre Dame 10

10. Utah 13

11. Washington 11

12. Texas 14

13. Tennessee 15

14. Texas A&M 16

15. Oregon State 18

16. Duke --

17. Colorado --

18. LSU 8

19. Clemson 12

20. North Carolina 23

21. Kansas State 24

22. Tulane 21

23. Wisconsin 19

24. Oklahoma 22

25. Mississippi 25

Two huge surprises in my first regular-season vote. Obviously, Colorado, which won at previously ranked TCU. Deion Sanders has it going on in Boulder.

And how about Duke, which dominated Clemson at home Monday night.The Blue Devils are for real.Sure glad I didn't send my ballot in early.

Sorry, Iowa, but after a so-so opener against Utah State at home, you had to go. Beat Iowa State this weekend the Hawkeyes will likely return.

