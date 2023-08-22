Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
So, Bret Bielema announced his starting quarterback Monday, with Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer winning the job.
He seems like a good guy. Soft spoken with a strong arm. Reporters will have a chance to talk to him Tuesday morning and try to learn a little about what makes him tick.
It got me thinking about all the quarterbacks I have covered during 34 years at The News-Gazette. Here are some of my favorites:
1. Nathan Scheelhaase. Met him when he was still in high school and enjoyed talking to him, his mom and dad.
Scheelhaase was one of the best ever at Illinois on and off the field.
He was mature beyond his years. No surprise he is finding success as a college coach.
2. Juice Williams. I met him on a recruiting trip with coaches Ron Zook and Reggie Mitchell at Chicago Vocational. One of the most talented players in the history of the program; it hurt him when Mike Locksley left as offensive coordinator.
His fourth-quarter drive against Ohio State in 2007 remains an iconic moment. Always will be.
3. Kurt Kittner. I went to his house in Schaumburg after he made a commitment to join Ron Turner's team. He had a rough first year, but won after that. His 2001 season was the best quarterback performance I've seen at Illinois.
4. Jeff George. I only covered him for a year. But I saw him more because he lived in my apartment building. It was fun to reconnect when Jeff Jr. played at Illinois. Obviously a gifted player.
5. Jon Beutjer. How cool that he is now a high school coach? He was one of the best prep quarterbacks in state history and after a year at Iowa, came home to help Illinois.
6. Wes Lunt. Met him at Rochester High School when he was named The News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year. He started his career at Oklahoma State, then transferred to Illinois and put up big numbers. A great guy who at last check is back in town.
7. Tim Brasic. Another News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year (see a theme here?) I'll always remember him guaranteeing a win against Rutgers in Zook's opener, getting in trouble at my expense, then coming through with the win. Clutch.