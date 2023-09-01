Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
***
Based on opening night of Big Ten season, the road to the Big Ten West title appears easier for the Illinois football team.
Minnesota, considered to be among the contenders for the division title, appears to be missing the offensive stars who moved on after the 2022 season.
Coach P.J. Fleck's team gained four critical turnovers to rally for a 13-10 win against Nebraska on Thursday night. But the victory was a gift. Not everyone else will be so kind.
If the Gophers win eight or nine games, it will be the best coaching work ever by Mr. Row The Boat. The offense is weak and the defense got gashed by a running quarterback.
Of course, the offense will improve some as the season wears on. But not enough to move the team past the six-win mark.
When Illinois travels to Minnesota on Nov. 4, Bret Bielema's team has a great chance to come home with a win.
As for the early October Friday night matchup with Nebraska, put that one in the win column for Illinois now. Once-proud Cornhuskers continue to be a trainwreck, finding interesting ways to lose.
New coach Matt Rhule had an important win in his hands and let it slip away. Lots of second-guessing on Friday in Lincoln.
Folks from Beatrice to Gering will be saying: When is the next volleyball match?