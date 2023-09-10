Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Press Top 25 this week. (The full poll will be released Sunday afternoon.):
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Georgia 1
2. Texas 12
3. Michigan 2
4. Florida State 4
5. Southern California 5
6. Penn State 6
7, Ohio State 7
8. Notre Dame 9
9. Washington 11
10. Utah 10
11. Oregon 8
12. Alabama 3
13. Tennessee 13
14. Miami --
15. Oregon State 15
16. Duke 16
17. Colorado 17
18. Kansas State 21
19. LSU 18
20. Clemson 19
21. Mississippi 25
22. Oklahoma 24
23. North Carolina 20
24. Iowa --
25. Washington State --
Lesson of today: End Nick Saban's 21-game home winning streak and you move up the ballot.Way up.
Ten spots on my list to No. 2. Sorry Michigan. which drops a spot, but nobody has a win close to what Steve Sarisian's guys pulled off in Tuscaloosa. It ended a 57-game home nonconference winning streak for Alabama that dates to Nick Saban's first season at the school. Impressive.
Alabama drops to No. 12. With a chance to move back up quickly.
Welcome back to Iowa, which returns after a close win at Iowa State. And say hello to Washington State, which got a Top 25 win against Wisconsin. Maybe the Big Ten should add the Cougars.