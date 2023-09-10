Colorado QB Sanders
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks for a receiver as Nebraska defensive lineman Blaise Gunnerson (97) gives chase during the first half at Folsom Field on Saturday.

 Tribune News Service

Hot off the presses, here is my Associated Press Top 25 this week. (The full poll will be released Sunday afternoon.):

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Georgia 1

2. Texas 12

3. Michigan 2

4. Florida State 4

5. Southern California 5

6. Penn State 6

7, Ohio State 7

8. Notre Dame 9

9. Washington 11

10. Utah 10

11. Oregon 8

12. Alabama 3

13. Tennessee 13

14. Miami --

15. Oregon State 15

16. Duke 16

17. Colorado 17

18. Kansas State 21

19. LSU 18

20. Clemson 19

21. Mississippi 25

22. Oklahoma 24

23. North Carolina 20

24. Iowa --

25. Washington State --

Lesson of today: End Nick Saban's 21-game home winning streak and you move up the ballot.Way up.

Ten spots on my list to No. 2. Sorry Michigan. which drops a spot, but nobody has a win close to what Steve Sarisian's guys pulled off in Tuscaloosa. It ended a 57-game home nonconference winning streak for Alabama that dates to Nick Saban's first season at the school. Impressive.

Alabama drops to No. 12. With a chance to move back up quickly.

Welcome back to Iowa, which returns after a close win at Iowa State. And say hello to Washington State, which got a Top 25 win against Wisconsin. Maybe the Big Ten should add the Cougars.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

