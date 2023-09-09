Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
It was great to talk to Chris Jones this week. Jones is the current head coach at Starkville (Miss.) High School, who taught Luke Altmyer everything he knows. Well, almost everything.
If it goes the way Bret Bielema and his staff hope, it could turn into a Starkville to Champaign-Urbana pipeline. Yellow Jackets senior quarterback Trey Petty is joining the Illini in 2024. Jones also has a football-playing son. Who knows, maybe he will be the next import?
Say what you want about the transfer portal — and there is obviously some downside to it — Illinois would be offensively-challenged if not for the addition of Altmyer. John Paddock, too.
Sometimes, the best thing for a player is a fresh look. Altmyer was stuck at Mississippi with a coach who seemed determined to start someone else. Lane Kiffin's team is still doing well and now one of his transfers is helping in the Big Ten. That's called a win-win.
Illinois is going to continue to recruit high school quarterbacks. The ideal situation is to have a three- or four-year starter you can build around. But nice to have options if it doesn't work.
Without the portal, I would have never had a chance to talk to good-guy Coach Jones.