CHAMPAIGN — Music has always been a big part of Logan Parks' life.
Singing Disney songs and taking piano lessons as a kid kickstarted a path for the 2021 Champaign Central graduate to excel as a trumpet player.
With her second season as a member of the University of Illinois' renowned Marching Illini on the horizon, Parks continues to contribute off campus, too. She will perform "Taps" at American Legion Post 1492's wreath laying ceremony on Memorial Day in Savoy.
"When I'm playing 'Taps' I try to think about the sacrifices that have been made and everything and the importance that has to other people," Parks said. "Honoring the people that fought and died for our country and even just like having to go for long periods of time. It's like a big sacrifice, so I feel honored when I get asked to play it because it's really a big thing."
Parks, 20, has been playing "Taps" for seven years.
Jazz music and playing solos are among the favorite selections for Parks, whose love of music shifted into higher gear in fifth grade.
"That's (when you) choose like your band instrument and like bands and things start," she said. "I chose trumpet and I did that and did some choir. But as far as trumpet goes, I've always played in middle school and high school, I did jazz band and things like that."
She began her academic career as a trumpet performance major but switched to recreation, sport and tourism after one semester.
Not because she didn't enjoy playing the trumpet, which she still does often with the Marching Illini and as part of the UI's women's basketball pep band.
"I love playing trumpet, but just to kind of explore other things and still play the trumpet outside of that," Parks said.
She quickly became a valued member of Marching Illini during her debut season with the organization.
"You will never find her without a smile on her face and just an upbeat, positive attitude about everything that's taking place," director Barry Houser said. "We could always count on her for that positivity."