CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Lacy’s path to high school track and field stardom probably appeared clear to those who attended the 2019 IESA Class 8AA boys’ state meet.
As an eighth-grader at Champaign’s Jefferson Middle School, Daniel zoomed to a state-championship time of 52.88 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
“I didn’t even expect to win,” Daniel said. “I never did AAU track previously. I always just did school track. I was like, ‘Wow, 52.8 just from school track. I really have some potential here.’”
Athletic potential faces some clear enemies.
One is the injury bug.
And Daniel found himself perpetually bitten by it as a Centennial High School track and field runner.
Listen to he, father Jimmy Lacy and trainer Ryan Byfield talk about Daniel’s health history, and one might wonder how he managed to get out of bed in the morning — let alone continue to work toward a memorable senior season with the Chargers.
Hip issues as a freshman, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic erasing his outdoor season.
Ankle trouble and knee tendinitis as a sophomore, partially the result of playing prep basketball.
Continued knee tendinitis and a swollen foot as a junior, the latter described by Daniel as an overuse injury.
Byfield, a personal trainer who has spent time working with professional athletes both in the United States and Jamaica, mentioned knee, ankle, hamstring, shoulder and lower back ailments that Daniel has fought through.
“He’s only been free of injury the last two months,” Jimmy said. “He was able to actually do track training for two months and was able to be successful at the state level.
“I thought that was amazing. I said, ‘The sky’s the limit for you.’”
Daniel didn’t merely compete in a sectional meet or qualify for state as a Centennial senior this spring. He won three IHSA Class 3A state championships.
He also became the 2023 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year as a result.
Daniel’s times of 10.69 seconds in the 100 dash, 21.51 in the 200 dash and 47.28 in the 400 dash made him the best of the best sprinters in the state’s largest high school class. His efforts helped the Chargers acquire the Class 3A third-place team trophy, as well.
And his performances permitted a picture-perfect ending to the uneven road that his prep track and field career traveled.
“I always had this goal in my mind that I could win all three sprinting events,” Daniel said. “When it finally happened, I was like, ‘Wow, I really worked for this.’
“But it takes a lot of time. You really have to be patient with yourself. That’s one thing I would learn.”
Exploring other interests
Daniel seemed destined for some level of track and field success even before that IESA 400 dash state triumph back in 2019.
Jimmy was a stud runner at Peoria Manual back in his youth, capturing seven IHSA Class AA boys’ track and field state medals with the Rams between 1996 and 1998. That included finishes of third place in the 200 dash and fifth place in the 100 dash as a senior.
After spending time as a University of Illinois athlete, Jimmy went on to form and operate the local “You Shape You” organization, intended to help young athletes with speed and agility training.
That made it easy for Daniel and his older brother, 2021 Centennial product Shawn Lacy, to stay active on a regular basis.
“I would help with the younger kids (more recently), because I’ve been doing it so long with my dad,” Daniel said. “My older brother would set up the cones, (we’d) do the drills and it’d be fun as well.
“Sometimes (Jimmy) would get on me, but that’s what dads are for. The one thing about him is he always said if I wanted to stop running or stop doing sports, he’ll never force me to do the sport.”
Indeed, Daniel didn’t get his start in track and field until sixth grade. He was far more interested in baseball. He could have followed in the footsteps of Shawn, who currently plays that sport at Harper College in Palatine.
“I played baseball all my life, from preschool all the way to eighth grade,” Daniel said. “Coach would always have me stealing basis. ... I was getting around the bases a lot.
“I was always fast, so I was like, ‘You know what, why not take track more serious?’”
Jimmy probably saw this coming, at one point or another. He recalls Daniel’s interest in non-track and field sports eventually leading to one frequent goal.
“He would be known as the kid that would play sports just to race you,” Jimmy said. “He’d race his teachers. He got on the baseball team to race after practice. That was his mark. He wanted to race everybody and anybody.”
Daniel got to start doing that at Jefferson.
He set baseball to the side for good once he arrived at Centennial, and basketball was a passing commitment.
“He wanted to play basketball so we let him play basketball, but football he couldn’t play because during his freshman and sophomore year he had these really bad joint pains,” Jimmy said. “(His) growth plates (weren’t) in place. Any bad hit and they could get dislocated. He had a good nine-, 10-month stint where he was just in pain a lot.”
‘Let’s ... go out with a bang’
This, unfortunately, proved to be a harbinger of things to come in the health and wellness department.
Daniel still showed promise with the Chargers, even while not at 100 percent physically.
He placed second in the 60-meter dash in the Big 12 Conference frosh-soph indoor meet as a freshman. He qualified for the Class 3A state meet’s 400-meter dash as a sophomore, rating 15th in the preliminaries.
Daniel really began to get his name back out in the Illinois youth track and field space as a junior. He snagged fifth place in the Class 3A 400 dash state final and ran on state-medalist foursomes in the 400 relay and 1,600 relay.
“Injuries are part of the game. ... When injuries happen, it’s like people tend to give up or they revert back and just don’t get better,” Daniel said. “I was like, ‘I can’t give up. I’ve got to push myself past this limit. This is a hurdle. This is my character development.’”
“I was able to instill in him the work ethic, the mindset of, ‘Hey, this is what it’s going to take to be the best,’” Jimmy added. “I instilled in him at a young age that once we start something we don’t quit, but have the mindset to speak up for yourself. I just told him, ‘If you look into winning any type of championship or (want to) get scholarship money, you can’t let nobody outwork you.’”
Daniel needed some assistance, though. More than Jimmy knew either he or Centennial coach Josh Sterling was capable of providing. Sterling has worked with Daniel in track and field since the latter was a sixth-grader.
“(Daniel) still came to me and was like, ‘Dad, what do you think of the program I’m doing right now?’” Jimmy said. “I was trying to use my expertise to help, but when it came down to tough decisions, I said, ‘You need to listen to your coach right here.’”
Jimmy decided to nudge Daniel toward an altered path before Daniel’s senior season. Jimmy called up Byfield, a former Champaign Central coach who boasts numerous track and field athletic and coaching accomplishments this century.
Byfield also is “certified in sports nutrition, personal training and aerobics instruction by the International Fitness Association,” according to his old biography page on the Maroons’ track and field website.
“We already knew he had the talent to be able to be one of the fastest kids in the state,” Jimmy said. “I knew he could be one of the fastest kids in the country. He was running AAU last year and qualified to go the Junior Olympics, but he’s like, ‘Dad, my knee still hurts.’
“I told him, ‘We’re not going to do it. ... Let’s step back, get you healthy as you can be for your senior year and go out with a bang.’”
Hitting the gym hard
Byfield’s initial priority was performing an evaluation to better understand what Daniel was going through physically.
“There were some general strength issues we needed to address, on top of the injuries he was dealing with,” Byfield said. “One of the things we talked about, more than anything else, was how much of the (rehabilitation) program we’d be able to finish by the time we got to conference and sectionals and state outdoors.”
Daniel and Byfield began working together on June 11, 2022. They’d largely spend time at local Planet Fitness and Crunch Fitness facilities.
“There are days we’d actually be in the gym for five hours or six hours sometimes, because of the recovery in between certain things we were trying to get done,” Byfield said. “With a lot of the training we were doing during the latter part of the outdoor season, we had to try to figure out ... how we were going to get him to be fresh enough to compete and to be able to recover.”
Jimmy and wife Marcia saw the struggle Daniel was going through in his efforts alongside Byfield.
“My wife almost killed me, because he was working out so hard and coming home in so much pain,” Jimmy said. “But I told him to trust the process. I knew Ryan knew what he was doing.”
Byfield wanted Daniel to be able to apply more force from his legs and feet to the ground on which he was running.
Daniel’s calves and tibialis anterior muscles — at the back and front of his legs, respectively — needed to be strengthened, in order for Daniel to obtain proper ankle flexion.
Also a point of interest for Byfield was getting cartilage built up in Daniel’s left knee along with strengthening that leg’s quadriceps muscle, in hopes that meniscus woes in that knee would dissipate.
There additionally needed to be time spent developing muscle tissue in Daniel’s upper and middle back.
All of this ideally would be accomplished along the way toward work on fast-twitch muscle fibers within Daniel’s hamstrings.
The one problem was, Daniel and Byfield didn’t have much time to execute this large plan between June 2022 and the IHSA Class 3A state meet in May 2023.
“If it were a case of one more year, we would’ve been able to get that rehabilitation work out of the way and then be like, ‘OK, you have another year of high school,’” Byfield said. “We could start fine-tuning certain things.
“We got the anterior tibialis stronger. We got the calves stronger. We got the quads stronger. We got the knees healthy. But there was still some other stuff we needed to work on, like his lower back.”
Important AAU meets began approaching. As did Centennial’s indoor and outdoor seasons.
“I wouldn’t say to you I’m surprised that he won state, but we only got through 49 percent of the program that we needed to get finished for this year,” Byfield said. “So there was still another 51 percent left on the table, in terms of what it is we were planning to get done this year.”
Contributions at home
One big competition on Daniel’s radar was last March’s New Balance Nationals indoor meet, conducted in Boston. Daniel placed 24th in the 60 dash and 26th in the 200 dash.
Jimmy and Marcia were along for the ride.
“It was three peas in a pod,” Jimmy said. “We traveled the world to find him competition, to give him the opportunity to run against some of the best kids in the country. He gave it 100 percent.
“It was unfortunate he was rehabilitating. I knew they were only getting about 60 percent of what he’s capable of.”
Daniel couldn’t be more thankful for his parents’ attempts at boosting his track and field profile.
“I was able to be exposed to different kinds of talent,” Daniel said. “My mom, she set aside all the money. She started a GoFundMe for that, because it cost a lot of money to do all these things. My dad, he took time off work to take me to the places.
“If they’re making sacrifices, I know I’ve got to do my part. And I’m the one who’s running. I’m the one who’s competing. So I know I have to do my little things, like even drinking water every day, eating healthy.”
That naturally led to Daniel feeling some pressure, especially when it came time to gear toward IHSA state meet qualification.
Daniel also would hop online and see other athletes who were his age or close to it performing incredible feats on the track. Paired with his support system, it made Daniel want to strive for more.
“But then toward the end, I started to realize it’s not about them, really,” Daniel said. “It’s about me and what I can do and what I can accomplish.
“I can take some from them. ... They weren’t just born like that. They also worked to get there. So I’m like, ‘I can do the same thing.’”
That last little lift for Daniel, Jimmy believes, came in the form of Byfield’s training.
“It was the perfect time for Ryan to step in with his expertise,” Jimmy said. “Ryan had his secret sauce, the way he was able to do it. He utilized the gym like none other. ... I said, ‘We’re going to trust the process,’ and sure enough it worked for him.”
State championships, and beyond
Daniel entered the Class 3A state preliminaries ranked first in the 200 dash, third in the 400 dash and fifth in the 100 dash based upon sectional results the previous week.
He finished up prelims ranked first in the 200 dash, third in the 400 dash and second in the 100 dash.
Byfield felt that if Daniel could come out of the 100 dash championship race victorious, then two more state titles likely would follow.
“I actually breathed a sigh of relief (after the 100 final), because that was the event that was a little bit more of a problem for us because of his starts,” Byfield said. “Once he got the 100 out of the way, I was like, ‘OK, cool, he’s going to win the other events.’”
Jimmy felt a little differently about the Class 3A state grind that is Friday’s preliminaries and Saturday’s finals in Charleston.
“I thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was too much to bear,” Jimmy said. “Me and his mom saw all the suffering he had to endure to get to that point. To know it was going to come down to 10 seconds, 46 seconds and 22 seconds ... it was nerve-racking.”
Sterling approached Daniel’s parents in the bleachers at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium following the 100 dash championship. With a meaningful token in hand.
“He came and had his first-place medal from the 100 meters,” Jimmy said. “He said, ‘Dan said to give this to you. One down, two more to go.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah, Dan’s locked in.’
“I was through the roof. I couldn’t believe he did those six races in 24 hours.”
Daniel will return to Eastern Illinois University in August to begin his time as a Panthers student-athlete. He said coaches from other colleges reached out after the state meet, but only to offer congratulations for Daniel’s accomplishments.
EIU is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. Daniel’s state-finals times last month, if placed within the 2023 OVC Outdoor men’s championships results, would have ranked seventh in the 100 dash and third in both the 200 dash and 400 dash.
“I’m definitely excited,” Daniel said. “I’m not competing this summer. I wanted to take a step back from competing and hop in training, building my base work. That way I don’t get overworked and overran.
“Training (at EIU) is going to be fun. They’re going to push me to levels I’ve never been to.”
Byfield feels OVC championships might not be the high point of Daniel’s continuing track and field career. Not even NCAA championships, for that matter.
“I actually see him running at the Olympic level next year, if everything is followed through on,” Byfield said. “It’s just a matter of staying consistent with certain things that have to be worked on and have to be addressed (in training).
“When everything comes together, I think he’s going to be a phenomenal athlete at the professional level.”