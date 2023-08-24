CHAMPAIGN — Some 30 years ago, Cheryl Horvath was working for the Urbana Park District teaching a clinic for volunteer coaches when Urbana’s human resources director, a volunteer coach himself, asked if she thought she might like to be a police officer.
The short answer was no but she thought firefighting sounded interesting.
“I walked into it blindly. It sounded like a cool job,” she said, no pun intended. “It was a physical job. There were a lot of elements that were really attractive. Eight months later I got the call and I was hired in September 1992.”
At age 32, she became the second female ever to join the ranks of the Urbana Fire Department, launching a 31-year career from which she recently retired.
Horvath was the chief of about a 30-member fire department in Tubac, a fire district south of Tucson, Ariz., when she retired in February. That was her fifth department since starting in Urbana in 1992 and the second where she served as fire chief.
She’s hardly taking it easy.
Horvath is continuing to teach a program dubbed Camp Fury which she and a fellow female fire training officer started in Tucson in 2009 to expose teen-age girls to firefighting as a career.
“It was not an original idea but we wanted to get it going in Tucson. The first year we did it on our own and the second year, we partnered with Girl Scouts,” said Horvath.
Thus began a long-term relationship with Girl Scout councils around the country, including the one in Central Illinois where the inaugural “Camp Fury Illinois” took place the first week in August. Horvath was there to help teach.
At its annual fundraiser “Diamonds, Desserts and Distinction” tonight, five local women who are first responders, four of whom taught at this year’s camp, will be honored as Girl Scout Women of Distinction.
They are retired FBI agent Kathy Adams of Champaign, who was the agency’s first female SWAT leader during her storied 33-year career; University of Illinois Public Safety Director Alice Cary, a police officer for 37 years; Danville firefighter Madison Carlton, on the department seven years; Champaign firefighter Whitney Anderson Stewart, who has six years of service; and Urbana firefighter Tara Stigers, who’s been with the department about 1 ½ years.
All but Adams taught at this year’s debut camp but Adams plans to make herself available for next year’s.
“It’s a camp designed for freshman through senior Girl Scouts to expose them to first responder careers,” said Stacey LeFeber, director of development of the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.
“The alignment is quite in sync with courage, confidence and character which is part of our mission … to make the world a better place. This camp has been on the radar of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois for some time. We were finally able to launch it and got a huge lift from Cheryl (Horvath) to come and help us,” said LeFeber.
The 13 girls who participated came from all over Illinois and from Aug 1-5, with Camp Kiwanis in Mahomet as their home base, were exposed to firefighting skills, police work, paramedic work and acting as a 911 dispatcher.
They visited the UI police department, METCAD, the Illinois Fire Services Institute, the Police Training Institute and the Cornbelt and Urbana fire departments.
Among their first tastes: rappelling, climbing an aerial truck ladder, fingerprinting, collecting evidence at crime scenes, running relays with fire hoses, self-defense, investigating arsons with a trained canine, learning empathy with trained comfort dogs, and how to handle excited callers to 911.
“Every day began with physical training whether it was a light jog or calisthenics. It was not a matter of pushing the girls beyond their limits but working within them and knowing it takes a lot of strength. It was a place where they had a safe space, could feel comfortable, and get the courage and gain the confidence to try new things,” said LeFeber. “With the instructors as mentors and coaches, they all completed everything.”
In the evenings, they returned to Camp Kiwanis to hang out with their fellow squad members to just visit and have fun.
For Horvath, teaching at the camps is “definitely my passion.”
Her wife Sarah, a federal law enforcement employee, also helps. Having raised a daughter who is now 25, they know how fickle teen-age girls can be.
“It’s an immersion experience. The girls have the opportunity to practice firefighting and police work. There are leadership and teamwork components. Hopefully, we are teaching them life skills,” she said.
“The experience is really about courage, confidence and character. Those are the three things we pride ourselves in. Every camp, there are multiple women who overcome fears and do things they never thought they could do. We try to give them the inside look. When you challenge them to reach beyond themselves, for me, that’s the most gratifying,” said Horvath.