ABOVE: Former Willard Airport employees Jon Rector, left, and Mike Kobel hold up a sign commemorating the 25th anniversary of Air Force One getting stuck in the mud while trying to take off at the end of President Bill Clinton’s visit to the University of Illinois. LEFT: Rector, center, then the airport’s marketing director, stands among the throng of local and national media who converged on the Savoy airport as the saga unfolded.