CHAMPAIGN — 4-H isn’t just for farm kids, and it isn’t all about raising cattle, says Craig Pessman of Champaign, who is about to be named the organization’s 2023 Illinois Alumni Award Winner.
Pessman credits 4-H for giving him all kinds of skills he still uses today, plus a drive to dedicate himself to various philanthropic efforts.
“Simple little things like doing webinars at work — most of the other guys were like, ‘Craig, you can be the emcee, you have the public speaking,’” Pessman said. “What they didn’t realize is that I was doing that when I was 8 years old.”
Pessman was a member of the Garden Plain Ripsnorters up in Whiteside County for 10 years, though he isn’t sure why the club is called that.
Beef cattle and leadership were his primary areas of focus, though he branched out into other projects like photography, public speaking and leathercraft.
Auctioning off the cattle at the fair each year brought in some cash, but leadership took him to events at the University of Illinois and conferences in Washington, D.C.
“We got to see D.C. and we got to understand the citizenship aspect of it, but it was also a travel experience,” Pessman said. “Our family vacations were pretty much the county fair — as farmers, we didn’t travel.”
Visits to the UI campus led Pessman to enroll there for his degree in agriculture journalism, but his involvement in 4-H didn’t stop when he aged out of the program.
The organization’s state office is based at the UI as part of Illinois Extension, so Pessman volunteered there through college and beyond.
4-H experience didn’t hurt when it came to ag classes for his major, either. For example: learning to judge animals and cuts of meat.
“On Monday, we would see the live animal and judge and evaluate. On Wednesday, we saw the actual carcass hanging in the cooler,” he said.
He also joined the Nabor House fraternity, which he said also brought him a lot of experience managing things like making sure everyone in the house had food.
Skills Pessman began learning in 4-H, like photography and slideshow design, helped him as he started his career in marketing and sales at IBM.
Volunteerism became a big part of his relationship with the company, too.
IBM launched a program called the Corporate Services Corps in 2008, through which employees from around the world could volunteer in developing countries.
Pessman stumbled across the application on the company intranet and saw that participants were being selected based on previous service work.
He applied and was chosen to join 14 other IBM employees from nine different countries to volunteer in South Africa.
He said that he would not have made that trip if it weren’t for his experiences in 4-H — the first time he’d ever flown was on one of those trips to D.C.
“If you travel, you meet other people and you understand their world and what they’re living with and what they’re doing,” Pessman said. “It means a lot more to you.”
Pessman stayed involved in 4-H on some level throughout his professional life, but he also began putting more energy into other philanthropies as they became important to him.
Alongside his main job at IBM, he began taking photos for the UI, especially at athletic events.
A swimmer who knew him through those events asked that Pessman come by Camp Kesem to take photos one year.
Camp Kesem is a summer camp for kids whose parents or guardians are dealing with cancer treatments or have died from cancer; its purpose is to not only give them a break from home but also to introduce them to other kids who will understand how they feel.
The invitation for Pessman to take pictures at the camp came the same year that his mother and sister were diagnosed with cancer.
“I got a little more involved than maybe they anticipated, maybe more than I had anticipated,” Pessman said.
Pessman was working in sales at IBM, photography at the UI and volunteering with Camp Kesem, Nabor House and 4-H; his recent retirement from IBM has him feeling like he’s “only” working one job, he said.
With all of that on his plate, it’s actually been a few years since Pessman made it over to the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
He said he’s looking forward to catching up with people, but doesn’t miss working the fair.
Volunteering meant showing up a week early for setup, then working through the whole week of the fair, mainly living on concessions.
“I’ve always kind of joked I still have a little post-traumatic stress from two weeks at the state fair,” Pessman said. “It sounds fun, but after a while of fair food — you know, on a stick — it gets a little old.”
The 4-H Illinois Alumni Award qualifications weren’t just based on work within the organization, but service across the board.
Pessman will be presented with the award Sunday at the state fair and expects to see people he knows from the club, plus his dad, who will come down to visit.
“I don’t go far without running into somebody I know,” Pessman said.