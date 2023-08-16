TUSCOLA — Devon Flesor Story didn’t plan to be the last woman standing in the Tuscola family business that dates back 119 years.
But after her big sister’s recent retirement, the future of Flesor’s Candy Kitchen now rests squarely on the shoulders of the one-time college English professor with the sweet tooth, savvy business sense and peppery personality.
“'Irreverent' is the word you’re looking for,” she says with a laugh.
The downtown Douglas County destination she now runs alongside husband Bob survived two world wars, near attacks by the Ku Klux Klan, the Great Depression, the decline of small towns, the advent of fast-food chains and countless other challenges that shuttered many other mom-and-pop shops.
“It is an American immigrant story,” as sister Ann Flesor Beck put it in her 2020 book “Sweet Greeks,” about grandfather Gus Flesor’s 1901 journey from Greece to Tuscola — and into the candy-making business.
Accordingly, Devon and Ann are distant relatives of the late legendary local restaurateur Pete Vriner, who taught their grandfather the art and science of making candy. After a few years of training under Vriner, Gus bought Vriner’s Tuscola Kandy Kitchen on the corner of Main and Sale — and renamed it Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, the same one that Devon runs today.
Over the years, Al Capone, Eleanor Roosevelt and JFK dined at Pete Vriner’s store in Champaign, along with countless News-Gazette writers like Roger Ebert, who gathered there over the lunch hour. From famous poets like Marianne Boruch to political candidates, the tradition continues today at the Vriner descendant’s Tuscola store.
“Other notables include two terrible Illinois governors — one Democrat and one Republican,” Devon said. “Almost every candidate running for every local or statewide political office has pressed the flesh at Flesor’s Candy Kitchen.”
All in the family
Over the century, Flesor’s Candy Kitchen navigated big changes in the family, too. Gus lost his wife shortly after the birth of their eighth child, though only five would survive childhood. The older siblings cared for the younger ones while Gus ran the store. He never remarried.
“Even though it was an arranged marriage, she was the love of his life,” Devon said. “My dad didn’t remember his mother at all. My mother’s mom also died shortly after giving birth to twins.
“I guess that explains why they were so dysfunctional as a couple — they didn’t have mothers,” she added.
When she was in her early teens, Devon’s parents divorced‚ then got back together several years later — “just like Richard Burton and Liz Taylor.”
“My mother’s menopause and my puberty were a volatile combination,” Devon cracked about her decision to move out at age 16. “I worked as a waitress at night, went to school during the day and paid my rent on time. I lived alone and kept that fact a secret from my teachers."
Sister act
Devon, who last fall was inducted to Tuscola High’s Hall of Fame alongside Ann, graduated early and earned a scholarship to Eastern Illinois. Sensing a chance to “escape the candy store life,” she’d earn two English degrees at Eastern, then stay on as a professor.
Then, several years later, came the life-changing proposition from her sister.
“‘Meet me at Mom’s. I have something to talk to you about,’” Ann told Devon over the phone.
After their father retired in the late 1970s, he sold the store and the building sat vacant for nearly 30 years.
“Ann came up with the bright idea to resurrect the store,” Devon said. “By the second bottle of wine, I was like, ‘Yeah! Yeah! Let’s do it!’”
But running the confectionery is hard work. Harder than either sister ever imagined it would be.
“I was broke, working my guts out, and we had no vacations for the first 15 years,” Devon said. “Then there was the Christmas of the chocolate-covered cherries that my sister and I threw at each other.
“I actually threw them first,” Devon confesses.
Despite the tumultuous times, the sisters successfully managed the confectionery for nearly 18 years before Ann decided it was time to retire and hand the reins to her sister for good.
Devon doesn’t miss the sisterly fighting. But when she makes big decisions at the store, “I still need that older-sister affirmation.”
On the go
Today, Devon doesn’t get the chance to sit down much. From dipping chocolates to keeping the restaurant sparkling, she is constantly on the move but never seems tired.
She can be heard singing reggae or cracking up coworkers with her wry wit as she dances about, never missing the chance to tidy up along the way.
During the holidays, she is on her feet 12 to 14 hours a day. And the shop is open six days a week year-round, serving breakfast, lunch and the famous Flesor sweets — from dad Paul’s Peanut Butter Pudding to Devon’s Divine Divinity (made from an old secret family recipe and named by a former English teacher who “loves alliteration,” according to the clever online menu at flesorskitchen.com).
Devon’s sense of humor keeps her going. Of an early-days employee who didn't work out, she said: “That one was as dumb as a bag of hair.”
Most employees do work out, though, with some of the current crew having worked at Flesor’s for more than a decade and others bringing their whole family to the team — from grandmother to granddaughter.
At age 6 or 7, as soon as Devon was tall enough to reach the cash register with a stepstool, her grandfather let her help count change for customers. But she never dreamed of owning the shop.
Instead, she fancied she would be a poet or a singer someday.
Named after actress Laura Devon, her signature scarf keeps her thick hair off her face and makes her look like a movie star — though she’d be the last to think so.
“I used to hate my nose. Just cut it off right here,” she would say to her grandfather, positioning her nose on the table, hoping for impromptu plastic surgery.
No place like home
Devon has added her personal touches to the store, including rows upon rows of bookcases for her book exchange that has “no rules.”
She used her 20-plus years as a college English professor to help write a grant application that earlier this year earned Flesor’s Candy Kitchen $40,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express, which she will use to repair and update the building.
Flesor’s was one of just 25 “historic small restaurants” nationwide to receive funding through the Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program.
In the coming year, she plans to have more musical events and poetry readings with the help of her son, Paul, who just graduated from Eastern Illinois with a degree in music.
But at the top of her bucket list is “comedy night with David and Amy Sedaris,” an unlikely dream that if anyone could pull off, it would be Devon Flesor Story.
“I am really happy that I raised my kids here. They have really great work ethics — they learned that here,” she said. “I like coming to work every day. I like my life.
"My satisfaction in life is that we helped save the town — and provide good jobs for people. I am proud of that.”
Grandpa Gus surely would be too.