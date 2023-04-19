CHAMPAIGN — Nine students at Academy High in Champaign enjoyed a spring break that they won't soon forget.
Led by teacher Eileen Chen, the group ventured to Taiwan in late March for a week-long excursion that centered on culture, education and language.
And, of course, fun.
"During the trip, many people told me the same thing," Chen said. "'Have they been there before? This must be the second or third time,'" I said no, we are (here for) the first time. They were just kind of accepting things quickly and more open to try different things."
Academy's contingent arrived at Taoyuan International Airport and quickly ventured to Taipei, where they stayed for two nights before venturing into the central part of the island.
A myriad of educational activities kept the group busy during their stay, especially in the latter portion of the trip after the group saw the sights and sounds of Taipei.
"It was also really interesting how there were still a lot of businesses that were just basically the size of a garage," sophomore Wes Shunk said. "It would be like someone selling motorcycles or doing motorcycle repairs in this tiny little area that would normally be like the size of someone's kitchen.
"It was just really interesting seeing how (the size differences) in what's seen as needed for something changes depending on the population of an area."
The group shadowed students at two sister high schools and saw firsthand the differences between how people in the U.S. and Taiwan go about their daily lives.
And the similarities.
"It's so easy to get caught up in what one person is like from one place, I think that's even true across state lines here," Shunk said. "It was just interesting going there and being told like jokes by the dad of my host family, and then the entire time I was thinking, 'this guy's, basically, he's just like my dad.'"
Some among the group had been out of the country before. For others, the 15-hour plane ride to eastern Asia was a new experience.
Taking in the sights and sounds inside the eastern Asian nation of 23.57 million residents was well worth it. Among what stood out to the group was the country's emphasis on nature in its most populous locales.
"I remember right outside of our hotel window, there was like, a literal full grown tree," senior Rosie Atkinson said.
"It had to have been there for many, many, many years, just like surrounded by buildings and in the (United States), they just cut that down right away and (put) concrete over it. But in Taiwan, they just let nature be, it kind of seems like."
Each student stayed with their own host family throughout the week to add to the immersive nature of the trip.
There wasn't much of a language barrier, either, which helped the students gain meaningful experience with speaking Chinese.
"Even if we made a mistake, they'd help us figure it out," Shunk said. "Most of them I think would be able to speak to us in both languages a little bit just so that we could train it a little bit, even when we didn't exactly know what we were talking about."
Those experiences created a number of benefits.
For one, Chen has noticed that the group is more confident in their ability to speak Chinese since returning.
Combined with other activities such as shadowing local high school students, they also opened a window as to what life is like in Taiwan on a daily basis.
"We really got the exposure to just see how the culture was from somebody who, like, lives there and goes to school there and everything like that," Atkinson said.
"It was really interesting seeing like their houses and their family and like, speaking with their family and like my host family, Nicole, she had a little brother and he was learning English. I helped him with his English homework."
The group's time in school was as musical as it was informative.
"During (music) class, they perform different genres of music," Shunk said. "They had one of their students play piano, they had a traditional Taiwanese music band, they also had a rock band and I think a pop band too.
Afterwards they had us play and sing with them and it was like a whole group thing. Even though individually, I think each of them were like in their own different bands and groups, but at the end, they just sort of had us all come together."
Academy High students have ventured beyond the borders of the United States before; the school most recently took students abroad in 2019.
International outreach is something the school of roughly 70 students would like to focus on in the future.
"We sent all of our students with the confidence that they would be able to access the language, to immerse themselves in the culture and to have these major takeaways," Academy High social studies director Jordan Conerty said.
"(We're) just thrilled for the opportunity, really glad for (Eileen) and her expertise and the willingness of students and their parents to send their kids all the way across the other side of the world."