When Hayri Onal came to the United States from his native Turkey 39 years ago to work at the University of Illinois, finding enough players to field two full teams for a pick-up soccer match was difficult. He’s seen that change.
The sport is growing here and nationwide.
“Look at the crowd now. Amazing,” Onal said of the number who play the sport.
Onal will be among the billions of people glued to the television when defending champion France takes on Argentina for the FIFA World Cup title Sunday.
Savoy resident Ryan Reid and Urbana’s Mark Sikora will also be watching. The three have one thing in common: They started playing the sport at a young age.
Both Reid and Sikora estimated their playing days started around 5 years of age, and Onal around 7. Their love of the sport has never wavered.
Sikora said he started playing soccer about the time he moved with his family from the Philippines, where his father was stationed in the military.
“I think I just loved it and stuck with it,” he said, although at age 50 his playing days are over due to bad knees. “I did other sports as well, but liked soccer the best.”
Reid, director of sports operations at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex, plans to travel to London later this month to watch soccer matches. He still plays the sport twice a week.
“It helps that I’m in a 40-and-over league, one of the younger guys” the 40-year midfield player said. “That’s how I keep my body in line.”
Onal, now in his 70s, played until he was “60-something.”
“I played soccer almost all my life,” he said. “I played on the college team” and when he moved to the United States.
Watching his favorite sport proved a challenge when he moved here because TV didn’t carry many matches.
“Now we have options,” he said.
He’s seen interest grow locally with soccer fields all over the place.
“American soccer is growing fast,” said Onal, who predicts the Americans will someday become among the world’s top teams.
“They are more confident than other nations,” he said. “Plus they are physically good, and they know how to play as a team. And you have to have people who take initiative.”
Onal said some of those qualities aren’t present in many people from Turkey.
“They’re terrible,” Onal said. “Sometimes they play fantastic, one out of 10 times, and the other times they suck. They’re not very serious — everything they do. They don’t work hard for getting better.”
Sikora, who coaches the sport at Parkland College, said the World Cup is a reminder: “It’s a very international game.”
He got exposed to some of that early.
“Growing up in Champaign in high school and middle school we’d go play pick-up games with university students who came from all over the world. It’s a reminder it’s one of the few things that connects so many people. That’s been one of the draws for me. It’s about as simple as it gets.”
Onal is like many soccer enthusiasts and thinks the name should be properly called “football” or “futbol” because it’s the only sport that primarily uses the feet to control the ball.
He plans to watch Sunday’s World Cup action, which starts at 9 a.m., with friends at Dodds Tennis Center, home of his second-favorite sport. He also plans to watch the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco on Saturday.
Reid intends to watch the final in Chicago.
“I’m hoping the hotel lobby bar will be open and I can grab a Bloody Mary or something,” he said.
Sikora wasn’t sure where he would watch it — maybe at home.
“I’m not a good person to be around sometimes when I’m watching, although I might be talked into going out.”
Among the local places to watch will be The Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign, which will open early Sunday to allow fans to watch the final on the pub’s many TVs.
Owner Jackie Sampson said doors will open at 8:50 a.m. — more than two hours earlier than usual — for the 9 a.m. kick. The revised menu includes Irish coffee and donuts.
The Esquire opened early for the United States-Nethlands match on Dec. 3.
“I thought we’d be busy — a solid 15-20 people — but we were full,” Sampson said. “I was shocked how many people came.”
Onal and Sikora said they will likely root for France. French forward Kylian Mbappe is Onal’s favorite player. France has always been Sikora’s favorite team, although he wouldn’t mind seeing Argentina win so top player Lionel Messi can win a title.
Reid will be pulling for Argentina. He, too, wants to see the 35-year-old Messi win a crown.
“He’s probably one of the best players to play the game,” Reid said. “He’s a really great story. Grew up poor on the streets. The Spanish League in Barcelona found him. This is probably one of the last times he’ll play. He’s an unbelievable player.”