ARTHUR — Fifty years ago, when he was a sophomore at Elmhurst College, Rod Randall decided to participate in Arthur’s Centennial Celebration by growing a beard, as did many other men in his hometown.
The beard, which won an award for the best beard amongst participants under age 21, was supposed to be temporary, and his time living in Arthur, he thought, was over. After all, students like him who majored in urban planning didn’t generally work in villages with just over 2,000 residents.
“I thought I would move to a larger city at that time, because the (role of a) city manager was kind of a new idea,” he said. “They started realizing that we need more professionalism with running municipalities. I thought that was possibly what I might do.”
Half a century later, though, the fully bearded Randall is working his way through boxes of newspapers, books and other various items, some of which are nearly as old as the village itself, at his store, Randall Home Appliances and Electronics, as he prepares for Arthur’s Sesquicentennial Celebration later this year.
Compiling the city’s history has become a passion project for Randall, who began working at his father’s store during his time in graduate school at the University of Illinois. He never left, and he only shaved the beard once — when family and friends convinced him he wouldn’t want to look back and see long-gone facial hair in his wedding photos. He didn’t use his urban planning expertise until six years ago, when he was elected village president, a job that pays him a base salary of $3,600.
“The education that I got lets me know what the overall operations of a municipality should be,” he said. “So, I’ve written grants; I’ve just done about everything that there is in running a town. When you have that background, you can come into any situation and have a handle on it.”
The store, which Bob Randall opened in 1947, celebrated its 75th anniversary last year. After returning from disarming Japan in the wake of World War II, the veteran went to trade school and opened up a store he named Bob’s Refrigeration in a building next to the family’s home. In the midst of an area known for its Amish population, he installed the first air conditioning units in downtown buildings. A few years later, he began installing electricity in local farmhouses and changed the name of the store to Randall Electric, and soon after, he stocked televisions.
“I can go back now several decades and look at so many people connected to this community — the bankers, the mayors, the lawyers, all those people who my dad always had contact with because they were his customers,” he said. “When I go through the history and see the names, I can go back a long way and remember a lot of these people.”
In a town known for its horses and buggies, Randall was at the forefront of technology throughout his childhood.
“I always had a television,” he said. “In fact, I had the first color television in town. The first video games, the first VCRs, the first camcorders.”
After several iterations, including an affiliation with Radio Shack that lasted several years, the store is a rarity as a family-owned electronics and appliance store. It withstood the arrival of big box stores like Best Buy and Circuit City partially, Randall said, because of Arthur’s distance from bigger towns and its unique draw with its “Amish Magnificent Mile,” as some locals call it, of stores selling handmade cabinetry and furniture.
As he skims through pages to compile the last 50 years of the city’s history and add to the first 100 that was compiled before the Centennial Celebration, he’s saving his own history. It’s not just the town in which he chose to spend his adult life; it’s the town and the area where his lineage goes back to the late 1800s.
His mother was a member of the VonLanken family, a relative of the leader of the “George VonLanken Band,” which entertained the townspeople beginning in the 1870s. On his father’s side, his great-great-grandfather was a lumberer who, at one point, was one of the biggest landowners in the area.
When town historian Noel Dicks died in June of 2021, Randall knew the responsibility of keeping the town’s history intact fell to him.
“Roots are important, but I knew that with Noel gone, there were only a few people around who were going to keep track of the history of Arthur,” he said. “There’s just a core of this that’s going to keep this alive. It just seems to be important to keep a record of the town.”
Randall hopes to tie in the sesquicentennial to all of the town’s events, including its famous Fourth of July celebration and the high school’s homecoming parade. This year will also mark the 75th anniversary of the town’s Cheese Festival, an event that is known far and wide. The festival falls on Sept. 2, which is the day Arthur was founded.
Despite COVID-19 taking a hit on volunteers for local festivals, Randall said the town still has a strong core of people willing to put in work.
“We’re really going to hone in on Cheese Festival weekend, make Cheese Festival as big as we can and hold a whole bunch of sesquicentennial events,” Randall said.
Along with tying the celebration to various annual events, the village’s board of trustees is also mulling over one other way of celebrating its 150th birthday. If they do, Randall will be ready.
“The board of trustees said, ‘Can we have a beard-growing contest?’” Randall said. “And I said, ‘Have at it.’”