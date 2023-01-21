DANVILLE — A small, physical plaque of appreciation stands above four seats against the gym wall at Danville Area Community College.
When Mary Miller Gymnasium hosted the annual NJCAA Division-II national tournament each spring, those seats would be occupied by four dedicated volunteers: Richard and Jayne Donahue, Dick Shockey and Dave Kietzmann.
The plaque recognizes the Donahue family, who entered the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2011.
“He would be thrilled,” Jayne said. “He never did see it, but he would be thrilled. And we were inducted into the hall of fame in 2011, I believe. And our pictures are also in the (entryway of the gymnasium) and that was quite an honor.”
Richard and Jayne were married for 59 years before the former’s passing on July 12, 2022. Originally from Indiana, the couple lived in Danville for their entire married life.
Since then, few families have been more closely associated with DACC than the Donahues.
Richard earned a degree from DACC while working at WICD-TV and later became the director of the school’s physical plant, serving in that capacity from 1976 until 2003. He was in charge of reconstruction, renovation, ground security and maintenance.
“Really, everything except the instructors,” Jayne said.
Jayne still remembers a short video Richard put together that promoted recycling across campus.
“He was all dressed up in his camo and (dark colors) and it was called ‘The Recycler,’” Jayne said. “So sometimes they referred to him as ‘The Recycler,’ but it was a funny film. It was a funny video and it was played throughout the campus for just a little bit.”
The couple were fixtures at DACC games regardless of the sport for decades. They traveled to road games before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, too, and Jayne still makes it a priority to watch the Jaguars whenever they’re at home.
“They would even put vacations on hold or rearrange their schedules to ensure they were back in time for the national basketball tournaments and other marquee events, which I thought was great,” said Pat Donahue, one of the couple’s three sons to earn a degree from DACC.
The plaque was dedicated after Richard’s passing and Jayne still makes it a priority to attend the Jaguars’ home men’s and women’s basketball games.
“It was just a way to recognize them for all their support over the years,” DACC athletic director Tim Bunton said. “We put that up and it’s very simple, yet I think it’s very appropriate for (Jayne).”
The Donahues have always offered to make the Jaguars feel at home, whether that meant hosting athletes from out of the country or handing a piece of bubblegum to players before a game.
As soon as the national tournament tipped off at DACC for the first time in 1994, the Donahues became key pieces of the equation.
“(Richard) would be there by six in the morning and he would not come home until everything was cleaned up and closed up at night about 11 o’clock,” Jayne said. “He did that, always, (and made sure) everything was just right for the next day.”
Among Jayne’s favorite memories of volunteering at DACC are the camaraderie at the tournament. She’s seen a wide range of people pass by from her perch in the hospitality room.
She remembers seeing Lou Henson at Mary Miller Gymnasium. She’s seen Purdue coach Matt Painter there a handful of times as well. An interaction with an NCJAA coach from Kansas also stands out.
“He would come for quite a few years and then he was an athletic director and I said, ‘Oh do you have a team here this year?’ “ Donahue said. “And he said ‘No, but I wouldn’t miss this party for anything.’ “
Former DACC players and coaches also pass through Danville from time to time, including former players who have moved on to other area schools.
They’ll stop by Jayne’s chair to swap a kind message, returning the favor for the myriad of good they’ve done for the campus community.
Whenever players’ families can’t make it to sophomore nights at the end of each regular season, the Donahues have been there to step in and escort them onto the floor. Jayne has been known to hand out candy bars to ticket-takers and student volunteers.
“Both mom and dad were the consummate host and hostess at the basketball games,” said Pat Donahue, one of the couple’s three sons to earn a degree from DACC. “They greeted fans and players from both teams, they wanted to make sure everybody felt welcome.”
Richard’s presence at games is missed, but his contributions to the campus community are impossible to ignore.
“I think the thing is just the consistency of them,” Bunton said. “Jayne still comes to the games … they love the kids and just just supported our department. (Richard was just) a fun guy. He enjoyed having a good time and I just always remember his laugh. He had a distinct giggle.”