DANVILLE — As he walks through the neat rows of graves at Danville National Cemetery each year on the Saturday before Memorial Day along with dozens of other volunteers, Darrell West always makes a point to stop and look at one headstone in particular that he guesses is from the early 1900s.
“The stone says, ‘Unknown Soldier,'” West said. “I always try to see that one, just to show respect. I don’t know if he had a family or if anybody knows anything about him. Somebody’s buried there, and nobody knows who he is.”
Without knowing anything about him, West knows a bit about the sacrifice that soldier made. West is a Marine veteran, serving in the 1970s, just after the end of the Vietnam War. He met his wife, also a Marine veteran, while both were serving at Parris Island in South Carolina. His son, Thomas, served as a Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan, and his father served in the Army in Italy in World War II.
West will be one of dozens of volunteers at the cemetery Saturday planting flags in front of graves to honor those soldiers, like he has since he began working for the cemetery and the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1980. So far, 37 volunteers have signed up to participate, but organizers are looking for 20 to 30 more to come to the cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday to plant flags ahead of Monday’s 11 a.m. ceremony.
Monday’s ceremony will include live music, including the Danville Municipal Band and musician Kurt Kiser, along with multiple speakers.
While West grew up the son of a soldier, Memorial Day wasn’t a big event in his house. In fact, he didn’t know much about his father’s military service until three years ago, when his own son, Brent, was putting together a journal of memories for his 96-year-old grandfather. That’s when Darrell learned his father had earned a Bronze Star and fought in a battle in which only he and 11 other American soldiers emerged alive.
“He never talked about it much,” he said. “It was surprising to me that he didn’t talk about it more.”
On Saturday, as he and others cover the ground in American flags, he’ll think about his father, who died two years ago, and the rest of his family who served. But he’ll also think of others he didn’t know, including that solitary unknown soldier.
“I think about all the veterans who gave their lives and made sacrifices over the year,” he said. "I do it to honor them, who couldn’t make it back.”