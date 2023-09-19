Bryan Snodgrass, director of wealth administration for Busey Wealth Management, talks about ‘Jewel of the Prairie,’ a 2017 work by Eric Nash portraying Champaign-Urbana at night that is part of The 1868 Exhibition, a partnership with 40 North, The Champaign County Arts Council, to display works by local artists in the public spaces on the second and third floors of Busey Bank’s recently remodeled building in downtown Urbana.