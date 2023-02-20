URBANA — Urbana High will soon be in the market for a new principal if school board members sign off on a resolution that calls for Taren Nance not to be asked back for the 2023-’24 school year.
The resolution prepared for Tuesday night’s meeting directs board President Paul Poulosky and Secretary Brenda Carter to send Nance “a written notice of non-reemployment … at least forty-five days before the last day of the school term,” thereby ending his time as principal after two years.
It’s part of the “restructuring of resources and positions at UHS” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum and Assistant Superintendent Kim Norton referenced in a Friday letter to high school parents, without naming names.
Three of the five administrators at Urbana High would be affected, according to two resolutions attached to Tuesday’s school board agenda.
Another calls for Associate Principal Janice Nolan and Assistant Principal Julie Blixen to be reassigned — both to assistant principal positions at other schools within the district. Two other assistant principals at the high school — Christine Rinkenberger and Steve Waller, who doubles as athletic director — would be unaffected by the changes.
In Friday’s letter to parents, Ivory-Tatum and Norton said: “We believe these administrative changes ensure all Urbana High School students achieve at high levels and are college and career ready,” adding the district will begin a national search to fill the openings “in the coming weeks.”
The letter said district administration could not provide any more details about the personnel moves and restructuring plans until after Tuesday’s board meeting and until “the necessary decisions regarding all impacted staff have occurred.”
A native of Pocomoke City, Md., Nance was named Urbana High principal in April 2021 following one-year stints by the two previous principals.
Known for his flashy attire, brightly colored hats and Mardi Gras beads — which he repurposed as “anti-violence beads,” given to students after they completed tasks — he took on the unofficial title of “Fresh Principal Nance,” even having business cards printed with the moniker.
In response to a spike in gun violence that dominated headlines in 2021, Nance also created the Anti-Violence Collective, with the aim of helping families in need and giving students other alternatives. In a statement issued to The News-Gazette on Saturday night, Nance said those efforts will continue.
“For over 10 years, I have fought systemic racism and discrimination against Black students and staff members in several different public school systems,” he said. “Everything I have done, was done to support any individual who has faced discrimination or racism in our nation’s public schools.
“Regardless of the narratives being generated by those in power, unless I trust you and we have had an honest conversation, you have no idea the type of treatment I have endured here in Urbana and throughout my entire career. Only Jesus can open and close doors for me so I will continue to be Fresh Principal Nance.
“I will continue to fight for all those who are underserved, underprivileged and underrepresented. They may remove the revolutionary but the revolution must continue. I appreciate all of my supporters and one day soon, I will tell my story.”