Keeping pace. And making up ground.
That's the job for Illinois, which did a bit of both with Monday's 78-60 win against struggling-for-now Minnesota. The three Big Ten losses at the start of the season are forgotten.
Purdue looks like the class of the Big Ten, but everybody else is catchable for Brad Underwood's team, which has as much talent as any squad in the conference.
Don't foget, the Illini own wjns against top seven teams UCLA and Texas, with one shot at No. 3 Purdue.
Let the rest of the Big Ten schools knock each other out of the NCAA tournament. Illinois' goal the final 13 league games should be to keep climbing up the NCAA tournament seed line. Getting better by the day
Here are 10 other thoughts after Illinois' blowout at older-than-Loren Tate Williams Arena (it was completed in 1928, shortly before the legend was born).
1
Sorry, but I jumped the gun a bit on an AP Top 25 ranking for Illinois. It seemed like Friday's win against Michigan State would be enough for Underwood's team to earn a splace. Instead, it came in at No. 30 with 61 poll points. The Illini were as high as No. 20 on three ballots, those turned in by Donna Ditota of the Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard, Jeff Borzello of ESPN and Jon Wilner of the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News.
A win against Indiana on Thursday to sweep the week ought to do it.
2
The Baylor Bunch continue to play at a high level for Illinois. Transfers Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja combined for 30 points and 14 rebounds.
And they are doing it without having to fire up endless shots. They are working within the flow of the game. Their experince will be huge when the NCAA tournament rolls around, giving Illinois a chance to move past the first weekend.
3
Wonder if Mayer and Dainja are missing the Big 12? Right now, the conference is the best in the country, with six teams ranked in the Top 25. Of course, the Big Ten is difficult to navigate. But nothing like the Big 12, home of defending national champion Kansas and a bunch of other teams with Final Four dreams.
4
One word for the Illini freshmen: Wow. Jayden Epps, Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris seem to improve every night. They combined for 25 points and 18 rebounds. Not going to compare them to Dee Brown and Deron Williams, but they give Underwood a nice foundation for the future.
5
Always great to see former Illini Stephen Bardo calling games involving his alma mater. One of the key members of the iconic Flyin' Illini, Bardo understands the program as well as any announcer on TV. He doesn't hesitate to criticize the Illini when the play calls for it. But he is also willing to praise when it is earned.
6
Excellent job by BTN celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday with a string of features throughout the game.
7
Another rough half for Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who was held scoreless until the 7:23 mark of the first half. He had just two points after intermission Friday night against Michigan State.
Shannon finished Monday's first half with four points, hitting 1 of 5 shots. He added two rebounds and two assists. He was better in the second half, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds.
8
Clearly, there has been some rebounding practice for the Illini since they were destroyed on the glass last time out against the Spartans. Eight minutes in against the Gophers, Illinois had a 10-5 edge on the boards.
The Illini held a 23-17 edge at halftime, giving the coach one less topic to discuss during the break. The margin ballooned to to 50-29 in the end.
9
There has been a Brandon Lieb sighting. The little-used junior center made important contributions. He scored four points and had two rebounds on the first half. Before Monday, Lieb had nine points this season in nine appearances.
10
What did the Illini boss think of his team's performance? Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomnas on radio afterward. He was pleased as punch.
"That's what makes a coach really happy," he said. "Brandon Lieb huge, huge minutes.
"Our bench points were tremendous and much needed."