Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) and Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh (10) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

A note to the Illinois basketball team: It is OK to win without stressing your fans.

There were times against Ohio State on Tuesday night that the Illini looked ready to blow the roof off the State Farm Center.

Almost but not quite. Still, Brad Underwood's team mostly cruised against gasping Ohio State.

Here are 10 other thoughts after Illinois' 69-60 win, the first at home against the Buckeyes in forever.

1

While vets Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins played major roles in the victory, the kids were the key. Freshmen Jayden Epps and Ty Rodgers combined for 18 points. Good news for Illinois that they both could be here another three years.

2

After being held scoreless by Indiana, you knew there was no way that would happen to Illini senior Matthew Mayer again. He took care of that with a solid first half,. scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds. He finished with 12 points and nine boards. Solid.

Chalk up his game against the Hoosiers as "one of those nights" for the Baylor transfer. Tuesday's effort is more indicative of the kind of player he is.

3

Good move by Illinois to involve other sports in halftime and in-game promotions. On Tuesday, it was the women's track and cross country teams singing at the break and firing T-shirts into the crowd. In a nice way. My beef with the T-shirt toss is that folks in the higher-up seats don't have much of a chance. Not the case Tuesday, with the free stuff reaching far back in the arena.

4

Yes, the fans got their Chicken McNuggets thanks to consecutive free throw misses by Ohio State's Isaac Likekele in the second half. The crowd went wild.

5

I have been looking forward to an in-person look at Ohio State freshman star Brice Sensabaugh, who leads the team in scoring. The Orlando, Fla,, native is the real deal. He paced the team with nine points in the first half on his way to 14.

Apparently, he is heading soon to the NBA. Give Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann loads of credit for continuing to bring in players with great pro-tential.

6

This is not Indiana or Iowa or Michigan State when it comes to crowd fervency. No Illini fan responding to my question a few weeks ago mentioned Ohio State as a team they like to beat. Now, if the sport is football, that's a different story.

7

The earlier-than-normal tip time might be a factor. Many people are just getting home at 6 p.m. Fortunately, Champaign-Urbana has little to no rush hour, one of the community's many wonderful qualities.

8

Thirty minutes before the start, there were maybe 1,000 people in the stands and very few of them are in the upper reaches of the arena. Wonder if the threat of the upcoming storm is keeping some away? Not a big deal for the locals, but more of an issue for folks traveling from the Chicago or St. Louis areas. The snow is supposed to start at about 9 p.m. Be careful everyone.

Patel
Sabrina Patel 

9

Great to see violinist Sabrina Patel back at the State Farm Center performing the "Star-Spangled Banner" on her instrument of choice. The 10-year-old received a rousing response, just like she did before last year's game against Ohio State and earlier this season (read our story here).

If you haven't noticed Buzzer-Beaters is a big fan of violinists playing the national anthem. It always sounds classy.

Ty Rodgers
Ty Rodgers chats with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after Tuesday night's win.

10

Illinois coach Brad Underwood followed Ty Rodgers and joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WDWS after the game. He was appreciative.

"It was a total team effort tonight," he said. "We spent a lot of time working on post defense after the last game (when it gave up 35 points to Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis)."

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

