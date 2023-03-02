Sure, booing Michigan's Hunter Dickinson is fun for Illinois fans. They let him have it all game Thursday at State Farm Center.
But beating the Wolverines star/pest is much preferred. Their favorite team took care of that with a thrilling double-overtime 91-87 win to put Michigan's NCAA tournament future in serious doubt.
They are going to be talking about this one for years.
Dickinson, who has clashed with Illini fans for years, did what he could, putting together a monster game. In the loss. Better luck next year.
This one is going to hurt in Ann Arbor for a while.
Here are some other thoughts after Illinois won its eighth Big Ten home game in 10 tries this season:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini survive 2OT thriller pic.twitter.com/Doqsdl7CrY— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 3, 2023
1
Ty Rodgers is a keeper. The freshman isn't the next Ayo Dosunmu yet, but he is leaning that direction, When Illinois needed a play Thursday, Rodgers was often the one making the delivery. A future All-Big Ten player at least.
FINAL | The Illini have won six straight against Michigan. #HTTO pic.twitter.com/ahD9q6eImp— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) March 3, 2023
2
You know what winning teams do? They hit their free throws in close games. Illinois finished 26 or 34 on Thursday. That will work every time.
Especially in the NCAA tournament.
3
Senior Nights in the time of the transfer portal aren't what they used to be. Instead of celebrating a bunch of guys who spent four or five years in Champaign-Urbana, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer were honored for one season on campus. Kind of weird. But it is the new reality of college basketball. No need to change the criteria for the celebrations.
It is right there on the roster, where it lists Shannon and Mayer as seniors.
The wise coaches and programs learn how to deal with the rules changes and try to make the best of it. Where would Illinois be without Shannon (21 points) and Mayer (24)? Not going to the NCAA tournament that is for certain.
4
Other than clear-cut leader Purdue, the Big Ten standings look like a pile of mush. Rather than try to figure out the zillion possibilities, I plan to check out Illini HQ on Sunday and let The News-Gazette tell me who finished where. I suggest you do the same.
Time for @BobAsmussen and I to head back to Champaign. Plenty of #Illini draft coverage is on the way for @IlliniHQ. Thanks for following along today. pic.twitter.com/hgDFjO9Twb— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 2, 2023
5
I arrived at the game later than usual Thursday, but I have a good excuse. And not "had to walk the dog" or "ran out of gas." (I reserve that for later. the tank is near E).
I got up at 3 a.m. Thursday to go with ace reporter/photographer/social media-er Joey Wright to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It was the first time I had been there since J Leman was a prospect in 2008.
This time, there were three Illini alums to see on Thursday with one more (Chase Brown) making an appearance later in the week. The fact Illinois has at least four NFL draft prospects is a good sign for the direction of Bret Bielema's program.
Terrence Shannon Jr. wearing a shirt with Jayden Epps name and number on it ahead of tonight’s game.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 2, 2023
Epps is in concussion protocol after an incident at Tuesday’s practice that led to him being hospitalized overnight. #Illini pic.twitter.com/OFZfLXwKzD
6
The headliner for Illinois at the combine was defensive back Devon Witherspoon, who is zooming up NFL draft boards. It is very likely he will be the first Top 10 pick from Illinois since Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice went 2-3 in 1996. I was at that draft (thanks for the assignment John Beck) and have never had so much fun on a story. Writing on an old Tandy computer, I cranked out oodles of stories while taking taxis (Uber in the olden times) to my "swanky" hotel in New Jersey.
Rice made it fun by letting me into his universe for a few hours.
We'll have more on Witherspoon coming closer to the draft (April 27-29). His media session was delayed for two hours while routine medical tests were done. Witherspoon patiently answered questions for about 15 minutes and then made a national radio appearance.
LAST ONE OF THE SEASON LET’S GET ROWDY @TheOrangeKrush— Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) March 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/giMP9tGZ88
7
Still to be decided: Where will Witherspoon be for the actual draft.
The two options are either at the in-person event in Kansas City, Mo., where he could shake hands with commissioner Roger Goodell. Hardy and Rice enjoyed their time on the New York stage back in the day. A lifetime memory. Or Witherspoon could hang out with his family at home in Florida.
Getting the great news in front of friends and supporters certainly bas some appeal. He will make the call closer to the event. No rush. The NFL is going to be there and Witherspoon is about to become an important part of it.
If he has the kind of career many expect, the All-American could be returning to Illinois in the coming years to enter the school's athletics hall of fame.
What a way to end the half for @IlliniMBB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jPF0vjDl2h— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 3, 2023
8
One more on the combine: Few players were as impressive Thursday as Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown. As he was throughout his career, Brown was funny, intelligent and sincere, Must be a Canadian thing. More on Chase Brown's brother in Sunday's sports section.
Just ran into an @TheOrangeKrush member who is sporting this shirt “somebody was selling them outside” pic.twitter.com/zPkYUUDKuk— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 2, 2023
9
Illinois football defensive coordinator Aaron Henry spoke to the crowd the with 12 minutes left in the first half. He praised the fans for creating an electric atmosphere for basketball. Then encouraged them to bring the same kind of enthusiasm to Memorial Stadium. He told them to buy some "carn" tickets.
10
Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WHMS after the game. He was pleased.
"What a game. What a game. What a game," Underwood said,
He was thrilled with Coleman Hawkins, who went 49 minutes.
"He was tremendous," Underwood said.