Hunter tip
Buy Now

Sure, booing Michigan's Hunter Dickinson is fun for Illinois fans. They let him have it all game Thursday at State Farm Center.

But beating the Wolverines star/pest is much preferred. Their favorite team took care of that with a thrilling double-overtime 91-87 win to put Michigan's NCAA tournament future in serious doubt.

They are going to be talking about this one for years.

Dickinson, who has clashed with Illini fans for years, did what he could, putting together a monster game. In the loss. Better luck next year.

This one is going to hurt in Ann Arbor for a while.

Here are some other thoughts after Illinois won its eighth Big Ten home game in 10 tries this season:

1

Ty Rodgers is a keeper. The freshman isn't the next Ayo Dosunmu yet, but he is leaning that direction, When Illinois needed a play Thursday, Rodgers was often the one making the delivery. A future All-Big Ten player at least.

2

You know what winning teams do? They hit their free throws in close games. Illinois finished 26 or 34 on Thursday. That will work every time.

Especially in the NCAA tournament.

Mayer
Buy Now

3

Senior Nights in the time of the transfer portal aren't what they used to be. Instead of celebrating a bunch of guys who spent four or five years in Champaign-Urbana, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer were honored for one season on campus. Kind of weird. But it is the new reality of college basketball. No need to change the criteria for the celebrations.

It is right there on the roster, where it lists Shannon and Mayer as seniors.

The wise coaches and programs learn how to deal with the rules changes and try to make the best of it. Where would Illinois be without Shannon (21 points) and Mayer (24)? Not going to the NCAA tournament that is for certain.

UI fans
Buy Now

4

Other than clear-cut leader Purdue, the Big Ten standings look like a pile of mush. Rather than try to figure out the zillion possibilities, I plan to check out Illini HQ on Sunday and let The News-Gazette tell me who finished where. I suggest you do the same.

5

I arrived at the game later than usual Thursday, but I have a good excuse. And not "had to walk the dog" or "ran out of gas." (I reserve that for later. the tank is near E).

I got up at 3 a.m. Thursday to go with ace reporter/photographer/social media-er Joey Wright to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It was the first time I had been there since J Leman was a prospect in 2008.

This time, there were three Illini alums to see on Thursday with one more (Chase Brown) making an appearance later in the week. The fact Illinois has at least four NFL draft prospects is a good sign for the direction of Bret Bielema's program.

6

The headliner for Illinois at the combine was defensive back Devon Witherspoon, who is zooming up NFL draft boards. It is very likely he will be the first Top 10 pick from Illinois since Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice went 2-3 in 1996. I was at that draft (thanks for the assignment John Beck) and have never had so much fun on a story. Writing on an old Tandy computer, I cranked out oodles of stories while taking taxis (Uber in the olden times) to my "swanky" hotel in New Jersey.

Rice made it fun by letting me into his universe for a few hours.

We'll have more on Witherspoon coming closer to the draft (April 27-29). His media session was delayed for two hours while routine medical tests were done. Witherspoon patiently answered questions for about 15 minutes and then made a national radio appearance.

7

Still to be decided: Where will Witherspoon be for the actual draft.

The two options are either at the in-person event in Kansas City, Mo., where he could shake hands with commissioner Roger Goodell. Hardy and Rice enjoyed their time on the New York stage back in the day. A lifetime memory. Or Witherspoon could hang out with his family at home in Florida.

Getting the great news in front of friends and supporters certainly bas some appeal. He will make the call closer to the event. No rush. The NFL is going to be there and Witherspoon is about to become an important part of it.

If he has the kind of career many expect, the All-American could be returning to Illinois in the coming years to enter the school's athletics hall of fame.

8

One more on the combine: Few players were as impressive Thursday as Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown. As he was throughout his career, Brown was funny, intelligent and sincere, Must be a Canadian thing. More on Chase Brown's brother in Sunday's sports section.

9

Illinois football defensive coordinator Aaron Henry spoke to the crowd the with 12 minutes left in the first half. He praised the fans for creating an electric atmosphere for basketball. Then encouraged them to bring the same kind of enthusiasm to Memorial Stadium. He told them to buy some "carn" tickets.

03032023-illini-mbb-jack-born-senior-night
Buy Now

Thursday’s Senior Night ceremony wasn’t just for the players on Brad Underwood’s Illini. Champaign Central graduate Jack Born, a senior manager for the men’s basketball team, was happy to receive a plaque from the coach before tipoff against Michigan at State Farm Center. Born was accompanied by his parents, Amy (left) and Tim. Underwood called the managers “rock stars” before the Illini beat the Wolverines 91-87.

10

Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WHMS after the game. He was pleased.

"What a game. What a game. What a game," Underwood said,

He was thrilled with Coleman Hawkins, who went 49 minutes.

"He was tremendous," Underwood said.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

Tags

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).