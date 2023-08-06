Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
No surprise, my AP preseason All-American defense includes Big Ten players beyond Illinois' Johnny Newton who fills one of the tackle spots.
While the guys on offense get all the attention, these guys will help determine who wins the championship. Or has the best shot to make the College Football Playoffs.
Six players from the Big 18 made my list on defense. one more than I had on offense. Two from Ohio State make the cut: defensive end JT Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.
Along with Newton, they are joined by Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Penn State defensive back Kalen King and Iowa punter Tory Taylor.
Why is Iowa so consistenly good? Special teams play a major part.
I felt compelled to look up the story on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. Apparently, his grandmother thought he smiled like the Kool-Aid Man, so Ga'Quincy got an early nickname that stuck.
That's Kool.