Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.