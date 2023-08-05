Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Greetings from "Can't Wait For Saturday," your morning morsel of college football, courtesy of longtime Illini beat writer, AP Top 25 voter and Heisman state rep Bob Asmusssen. He'll give you his views each day on the game he loves.
***
Southern California (the school and the region) are covered. So, now is the Northwest with Oregon and Washington. And the Big Ten went East years ago with Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland.
Another run at Notre Dame is a must for the Big Ten. Even if the school swears it has no interest. Every school has a price. I believe for the Irish that price is easier access to the expanded College Football Playoffs.
Playing in the Big Ten would enhance that opportunity for Notre Dame, which has a deal with the ACC to play six games against the league each year. That's all well and good unless the ACC gets picked apart.
If Clemson and Florida State zip over to the SEC and the Big Ten woos North Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech and Ptt, there won't be much of the ACC left for Notre Dame to play. Wins against the MAC and service academies are fine, but they won't help the Irish earn playoff credentials.