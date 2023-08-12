SAVOY — The Champaign Central boys’ golf team began a new era with a solid effort at its own Ron Schaede Memorial Tournament on Friday afternoon.
It wasn’t flashy — the Maroons carded a collective 167 to place fifth among the 10 boys’ teams that played nine holes at the University of Illinois Blue Course — but it was enough to inspire some confidence in Central’s young roster.
“We have three freshmen in our lineup, so it was a new experience and I’m sure there are a lot of nerves,” Maroons coach Mike Osterbur said. “I think they handled themselves pretty well. They’re getting a baptism of fire because we’re going to be playing a lot of golf here in the next week or so, so they better get used to it.”
The Maroons lost a lot from last year’s team that bowed out as a unit in the Class 2A sectional tournament in Bartonville last season.
Steady presences Charlie Cekander and Connor Clifton graduated in May.
But no loss was bigger than that of Wade Schacht, who is entering his freshman season at Illinois Wesleyan after winning the 2022 Class 2A state boys’ golf championship as an individual.
“When you play a caliber that Wade played, it’s easy to get a big head and almost be condescending towards your teammates and others,” Osterbur said. “Wade was just the opposite of that. He was a great leader. He helped the kids out on the range. He was always willing to be there to talk to and help somebody who was struggling.”
Last year’s Maroons had 10 players on the entire roster. This year, Osterbur’s squad has nine freshmen among 16 players currently signed up.
That’s cause to believe that the future is bright, even if winning results may be a few months away. Senior co-captains Chris Timmons and Ben Bandy led the Maroons on Friday with respective scores of 39 and 40.
“I think with the slow play (Friday), that kind of hurt them,” Bandy said. “Once they get to the normal speed of play, where you’re just going hole-to-hole, I think that will tighten them up a lot.”
Central made waves last year by getting donors to pledge $1 for every birdie they made in competitive play.
That project won’t return this year — although Osterbur hopes it will in the future. Still, the Maroons will remain active in the community with different service projects throughout the year.
“It’s something that we’d like to come back and do, maybe for some other cause in the community,” Osterbur said. “Certainly, there are several out there who need help and would appreciate it and we’d like to do whatever we can to help the community. ... It’s about golf, but it’s about life lessons and learning and doing things for the community.”
Monticello — another team looking to write a new chapter after placing seventh in the 2022 Class 1A state tournament — finished second among the boys’ teams with a collective 158, a mark that trailed Bloomington by one stroke.
Sages junior Maddux Quick captured medalist honors at 3-under 33.
“Really at the start, I didn’t have my best game, but my short game kind of kept me in it,” Quick said. “When I made a birdie on three, I actually chipped it in, so that kind of got me going. ... I knew that our team was in it and I needed to make something happen, so that’s kind of what motivated me.”
Gone for Monticello is Will Ross, who placed 13th at state as an individual. But the Sages return Quick along with Andrew Neef, Kross Reynolds, Luke Kappes and Evan Prahl, all of whom were part of last year’s tournament team.
“I think we’re going to follow it up really well,” Quick said. “Obviously, it sucks losing Will. He’s a great player, but we’ve got a lot of guys that have worked hard this summer and put in the time. So I hope we can be just about as good as last year and maybe better.”
Quick’s low score stood out among an adventurous round for all who partook in the tournament, which also included an eight-team girls’ field that was won by Bloomington Central Catholic.
Both tournaments were intended to be 18-hole competitions before inclement weather arrived shortly after play began at 9 a.m.
Play was shortened after thunderstorms passed through and the remainder of the round played out under clear skies with ample breeze.
Among other local teams: St. Joseph-Ogden (177) was keyed by Ashton Cafarelli’s 38, Rantoul (165) was motored by Ross Gawenda’s 40, Cale Osborn carded 44 to lead Danville (199), Ryan Carley’s 42 paced Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (180) and Centennial (207) was guided by a team-best 43 from Madden Ritter.
“All in all, I think things went very smooth,” Osterbur said. “We can’t control the weather. That’s one thing we can’t control, and I’m just glad we got nine holes in. Like I said at the awards ceremony, 50 percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing.”