Members of Champaign Central High School’s golf team had fun showing Judy Argentieri a check they plan to present to Carle Center for Philanthropy this morning. From left, Jack Levitan, Mike Osterbur, Ben Bandy, Chris Timmons, Charlie Cekander, Connor Clifton, Cale Barcus, Argentieri, Wade Schacht, Brady Craig, J.J. Guyette and Andrew Myers met Tuesday at the school to celebrate a fall fundraiser that benefitted colorectal cancer research.