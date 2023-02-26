CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central senior Destiny Greer’s stomach was in knots as the announcer at the Illinois Drill Team Association state finals began reading off the top places in the high school hip-hop competition Feb. 5 in Springfield.
Less than a year earlier, Greer didn’t know if her school would even have a dance team, but as the announcer notified those in attendance that third place in the AAA Division had gone to Edwardsville and second place to Thornton Fractional South, she didn’t know what to think. Then came a long pause.
“I wanted to throw up,” Greer said. “It took forever for her to say, ‘State grand champion.’”
When the announcer finally said the words “Champaign Central,” emotions overflowed from the 11 dancers on the upstart team that didn’t exist the previous two years.
“They called our name, and it was just immediate tears from the whole team,” first-year coach Illyanna Lopez said. “It’s pretty powerful and a testament to how much work the kids put in.”
This wasn’t Lopez’s first state title in her career, or even her first of the day. Earlier, her Jefferson Middle School team won the middle school division for the second straight year. When she interviewed for a job as a math teacher at Jefferson in 2016, the school didn’t have a team. After dancing competitively and serving as president of Velocity Dance Team at the University of Illinois the year prior, she was determined to change that.
“In my interview, I said, ‘Do you have a dance team? And if you don’t, would you be OK with setting one up?’” she said. “And they said, ‘Yeah.’”
That first year, her small Jefferson team performed at one basketball game and one competition.
In the program’s third year, the team qualified for the state competition, finishing sixth, and they’ve qualified every subsequent year.
“She just really wants us to work hard, and she’s competitive,” said junior Tashyia Russell, who danced for Jefferson in middle school. “The way she goes about running workouts, she’s really spot-on with timeliness and consistency. I feel like that really paid off on the way to winning.”
By their fourth appearance at state last year, Jefferson’s team was a well-oiled machine, combining impressive acrobatics with precise dance moves and Lopez’s eye-catching choreography. At one point in last year’s state routine, two Jefferson dancers rolled on the ground to look like wheels, six others arranged themselves into the shape of the frame of a car, and one pretended to drive as the team danced to the 2004 Daddy Yankee hit “Gasolina.” Each year, Lopez said, 60-80 students try out for the team. By chance, most of Lopez’s Jefferson dancers have gone on to attend Central High School.
As she prepared for her senior year last spring, Greer decided to make a push to restart the school’s hip-hop program, although she hoped it would be different than the one she joined as a freshman, whose numbers dwindled throughout the year with low interest.
“When I dance, it’s like, the best feeling in the world,” she said. “I just wanted to spread that to everybody else.”
When Lopez came on board last spring, she quickly found out that interest at Central wasn’t at the same level as at Jefferson. The six dancers who tried out, though, were a committed group, Lopez said. They connected with their coach right away, especially after she turned on the Cardi B music they’d be dancing to, arranged by a friend who is a DJ for the Golden State Warriors, and showed them the choreography she designed herself.
“I liked Coach right away, especially when she showed us the dance that we were doing. I was like, ‘My God, I love her,’” Greer said. “I was like, ‘Yes, finally. We’re actually dancing.”
Greer wasn’t satisfied, though. After football season, Lopez told them, they’d hold tryouts again to fill out the team for basketball and competition season. Greer took it upon herself to approach every group of girls she could around the school, even if she didn’t know them, to pitch the idea of trying out for the dance team.
“I was determined to find a bunch of girls and just keep promoting this, because I feel like there were a lot of girls who wanted to do it, but they were scared,” she said. “So, I just wanted to be that voice to be like, ‘It’s OK, just try out. If you don’t make it, you can try again.’
“I was asking everybody, ‘Do you like to dance? Well, you should try out for the dance team. It’s fun. I swear you’ll love it.’ We had a lot of girls try out.”
Around 30 students tried out, and they weren’t exclusively girls. Xavier Clark-Gordon was one of 12 dancers to make the team, 11 of which finished the season.
Validation didn’t only come from judges throughout the season. The team was a hit with the student sections at basketball games, culminating in a raucous atmosphere at Central’s game against Centennial, when both student sections were yelling at the top of their lungs.
“Everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God!’” Greer said. “They haven’t seen a dance team in so long, and for us to be this good and for us to be this new, I feel like everybody was shocked.”
Lopez entered state without expectations for her high-schoolers. After all, even when Central had a dance team, the program had never performed on that stage.
“The fact that we were even there and we scored high enough to qualify for state, to me, was a win,” said Lopez, who was “going to celebrate whatever place we get, because being a first-year team, and you all not knowing me nine months ago and qualifying to be here, the amount of trust we had got us here. That’s a win.”
Next year, the team won’t have Greer to recruit fellow students around the school, but that might not matter. After all, it won’t be starting from scratch.
“I think people are going to try out next year because of the fact that we won state,” Russell said. “People want to be a part of that.”