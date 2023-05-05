sadfasdfs asdfsad as asddf asdf asd as asdfasd fasd fasdf
CHAMPAIGN — Michael and Amy Zinchuk were returning from a visit with their daughter in St. Louis on Monday when they were caught in the dust storm along Interstate 55 near Springfield that caused the devastating pile-up of dozens of vehicles.
Elizabeth Stultz, the oldest of the couple’s three children, said her husband called a news story about the accident to her attention and suggested she call them to see if they were OK.
When her calls went to voicemail, she wasn’t concerned at first, she said. But then her texts to her mother went unanswered.
“The alarms started going off in my head when my youngest brother, Matthew, who lives at home texted me that my mom’s piano students showed up at their house and my mom was not there,” she said.
It wasn’t until later Monday that Stultz learned that her parents were among the seven fatalities in the I-55 accident.
“I’ve been in shock ever since,” she said. “It’s been incredibly hard. We were told that they passed instantly. It was pretty quick.”
A GoFundMe fundraising campaign launched for the three children of Michael and Amy Zinchuk of Champaign quickly surpassed its $10,000 goal Thursday.
“I, like many other families in the Champaign area, first knew Amy as their child’s amazing piano teacher,” says the post by GoFundMe campaign organizer Debbie Rodriguez of Champaign. “Quickly though, you become friends with this fabulous woman. She had such a positive impact on so many with her weekly piano lessons. Over the years I was also grateful to get to know Mike and their youngest son, and their 2 wonderful dogs who were always happy to see you.”
According to an obituary for the couple, Mike and Amy Zinchuk met as students at the University of Illinois.
Stultz said she was her parents’ only child who didn’t live in Champaign, and they visited her regularly a few times a year.
“I always had a good time with them,” she said.
She and her husband said goodbye to her parents Sunday evening, because they were working Monday when her parents were getting on the road to head home, she said.
“It’s hard to think that that was the last time I saw them,” she said.
Stultz said both her parents worked two jobs and instilled many of their values in all three children.
Her father worked primarily in sales and at FedEx, and her mom taught piano lessons at their family home and worked in the office for the restaurant and bar group formerly owned by Nieto Enterprises and CMT Ventures. She continued working for the new owner after the business was sold, CRS Hospitality owned by Green Street Realty owner Chris Saunders.
There were at times 50 to 60 piano students a week who came to their home, and her dad was supportive and proud of her mom’s success, Stultz said.
“Both my parents were very active parents, as far as staying involved,” she said. “My brothers and I were involved in every sport under the sun.”
Their parents took them to every game, every tournament, she said.
She and her mother were each other’s confidants and concert buddies, Stultz said.
“When I learned what happened to them, my first instinct was to call my mom,” she said.
Her dad was the kind of person who would offer help to other people, but could also be fierce in defending his family, she said.
Her parents were “one of a kind people,” and it’s been incredible to hear about the impact they had on other people, she said.
“My brothers and I have been very overwhelmed with everyone reaching out,” she said.