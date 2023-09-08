URBANA — A 71-year-old Champaign man convicted of murdering his adult daughter is headed to prison for the rest of his life.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Raymond C. Gwin to 50 years in prison Thursday. Gwin will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.
Gwin was found guilty in July of first degree murder in the shooting death of his daughter, 34-year-old Latoya Gwin, who died from a single gunshot wound to her neck.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour after hearing testimony — plus parts of a cellphone recording —involving an extended argument between father and daughter at the Gwin rental home in the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue, ending with the shooting.
The entire incident, including the gunshot and Gwin's response afterward, was recorded on Gwin’s cellphone.
Gwin’s attorney James Dedman said a notice of appeal is being filed.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz called the case “a very sad situation.”
However, she also said, Gwin not only killed his daughter in the home where they were both living, he killed his daughter in the home where his granddaughter was also living.
He also then tried to shift the blame to his daughter and showed little if no remorse for shooting her, Rietz said.
The conviction carried a sentence of 45 years to life in prison. Rietz recommended a sentence of 55 years, in part, because it’s necessary to send a message that what Gwin did isn’t the way to resolve an issue, she said.
“It certainly is not going to be tolerated in our community,” Rietz said.
Dedman said Gwin still believes a different version of what happened, the one he provided to police, and that’s why he hasn’t shown remorse.
What’s more, Dedman said, Gwin’s age is a significant factor.
“I wish it never had happened,” Gwin said in a statement to the judge.
But he went on to also say, “this is my house,” and that he wasn’t going to give his daughter any money, “so I stood my ground and did what I had to do.”
Rosenbaum said there was some mitigation in that Gwin is 71 and worked a full life until he retired.
But, the judge said, it was also necessary to send a message to other people in family conflicts “to not commit offenses like this.”
Perhaps the biggest factor in aggravation for him, Rosenbaum said, was that clearly Gwin wanted his daughter out of the house and that after he shot her and she fell to the floor, he said that was what he wanted.
Rosenbum acknowledged Gwin is older, and that there was anger and drinking involved, “but there’s no remorse,” he said.